DFW Elite: Good luck getting past this 322-pound Sooners commit

Today we'll take a look at one of the most powerful and disruptive offensive linemen in the entire country who happens to be headed to one of the top college football programs in the country.

Name: EJ Ndoma-Ogar

School: Allen

Position: Offensive guard

Height/Weight: 6-3, 322

Committed: Oklahoma (4/25/2018)

Stars: 4

247Sports Rankings: No. 148 overall, No. 8 OG, No. 23 overall in Texas

Rivals Rankings: No. 218 overall, No. 10 OG, No. 26 overall in Texas

Number of offers: 39

Schools that have offered: Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Buffalo, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington.

Where he'll end up: It doesn't look like he is going to budge from his verbal pledge with Oklahoma, though other programs won't give up on recruiting him until he puts pen to paper on his national letter of intent.

Insight: He did take an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend along with his high school teammate Grant Tisdale, a Rebels quarterback commit. Keep in mind that current Ole Miss left tackle Greg Little was a five-star talent out of Allen.

