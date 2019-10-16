Picking out the Top 10 Week 8 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 9 with an undefeated record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 8 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 8 games in DFW:

1. Frisco Lone Star at The Colony

7 p.m. Friday

Last week, Lone Star (6-0) faced a challenge with undefeated Frisco Independence, but the Rangers flew by that obstacle, beating the Knights 63-14.

They’ll face a slighter strong squad with The Colony Cougars (6-0).

Lone Star continued to lead the pack in the 5A Division 1 state rankings, and No. 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area rankings. The Colony isn’t state ranked yet, but the Cougars do occupy the No. 6 spot.

Lone Star quarterback Garret Rangel was nearly perfect in Week 7 with 379 yards and three touchdown on 22 of 23 passing. One of his TDs went to Stanford commit Marvin Mims.

The Colony QB Mikey Harrington has throw over 1,700 yards this season and sports a 22 TD-2 INT ratio.

Look out for Division 1 talent from the Cougars, which includes Keith Miller (Colorado), Christian Gonzalez (Purdue) and Myles Price (Texas Tech).

2. Arlington Martin vs. Arlington

7 p.m. Friday (UTA Maverick Stadium)

The Martin Warriors (5-1, 3-0) continued to roll with a decisive 64-7 victory over Sam Houston in Week 7 while Arlington’s run for an undefeated season ended, 21-20 against Bowie.

Recent history is on the Warriors’ side, according to Keven Costlow of the Arlington Voice.

The Colts (5-1, 2-1) own a 21-13-1 edge over the Warriors all-time, but Martin has wins in eight of the past 10 meetings. Arlington won 32-25 last season at Maverick Stadium. Arlington is also 16-8 vs. Martin at UTA, but the Warriors have won five of the last six meetings there.

The Warriors are looking for their first 4-0 district start since 2015.

3. Springtown at Decatur

7 p.m. Friday

The Porcupines and Eagles are one of six games in Week 8 featuring two undefeated teams, per Greg Tepper of Dave Campbell’s.

Decatur, which reached the state semifinals last season, are scoring over 40 points per game. But it was Springtown last year, winning at home 75-35.

The Eagles might have trouble as the Porcupines are allowing 10 points per game.

4. Flower Mound at Hebron

7 p.m. Friday

The Flower Mound Jaguars (5-1, 3-0) have won three straight games and sit in a first-place tie in District 6-6A with Marcus. Flower Mound blew out Nimitz 54-6 in Week 7.

The Jaguars, who edged Hebron 38-35 last season.

Hebron (4-1, 2-1) sits a game back after dropping its first district game, 24-14, against Marcus.

5. Weatherford vs. Euless Trinity

7:30 p.m. Friday (Pennington Field)

Weatherford (5-1, 1-1) is coming off a bye as the Kangaroos get ready for mighty Trinity (6-1, 2-1), which is hungry for a win after its first loss of the year, 23-20 against Haltom.

The Roos beat Haltom two weeks ago, 66-52, as the team gained 695 yards of total offense.

Duo Ken Seals and Dez Forrest will be hard to stop — both of them have won the Built Ford Tough 6A player of the week award this season — but can they score on Trinity’s defense, which is allowing 16 points per game?

Trinity won last year 38-7.

6. Cedar Hill vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

7:30 p.m. Friday (Newsom Stadium)

Both teams picked up big time wins in Week 7 — Cedar Hill routed Summit and Lake Ridge rolled past Waxahachie — so which team is going to continue to stay in the win column?

Cedar Hill dropped its first two games against Allen and Denton Guyer, but have since won four straight games. The Longhorns (4-2, 3-0) are tied for first in 7-6A with SGP and DeSoto.

QB Kaidon Salter threw for 283 yards, rushed for 33 and accounted for four TDs.

Lake Ridge (3-3, 1-2) snapped a three-game skid, 42-10 vs. the Indians. QB Adrian Hawkins threw a 14-yard TD pass and rushed 13 times for 181 yards and a 10-yard score.

7. Mansfield Summit vs. South Grand Prairie

7:30 p.m. Friday (Gopher-Warrior Bowl)

Summit dropped its first game and sit a game back of first at 5-1 and 2-1 in district. Can the Jaguars rebound and get back in the win column against the Warriors?

QB Kainen McKinney has thrown for 1,142 yards and 11 TDs while leading the team with five rushing scores. WRs Jaelon Travis has caught six TDs while Brendan Sirls and Hal Presley has five and four.

SGP has won three straight, 22-14 over Grand Prairie in Week 7. The Warriors won last year’s meeting, 45-24

8. Coppell vs. Marcus

7 p.m. Friday

Coppell won a nail-biter against Marcus, 24-23 last season — will 2019 come down the stretch as well?

The Cowboys have dropped two straight, to Hebron and Lewisville while the Marauders have won five in a row after losing in the season opener. They beat Hebron, 24-14 in Week 7.

Marcus (5-1, 3-0) has outscored opponents 238-106. Coppell is even with the opposition at 147-147.

9. Celina at Melissa

7 p.m. Friday (South Grand Prairie HS)

The Celina Bobcats and Melissa Cardinals are 20 miles apart and are fighting for a district title with 4A Division 1’s best team, the Argyle Eagles.

Celina hasn’t had a bye this season and sit at 5-2 and 3-0 in district play.

Melissa, which is coming off a 40-7 win in Week 7 that got the Cards back into the state rankings, is 4-2 and 2-0.

The Cards won last year’s meeting 28-21.

10. Dallas Kimball at Seagoville

7 p.m. Thursday

Kimball and Seagoville have identical overall records at 5-1, but it’s the Seagoville Dragons that sit atop the district standings. They’re 3-0 and tied for first with Red Oak.

Kimball is a game back at 2-1 after falling in Week 7 to Red Oak.

Both teams can score with the Dragons averaging over 30 points per game. The Knights have scored over 40.

Both defense don’t much either. Seagoville has given up 109 points in six games. Kimball has given up 96.

5 Others

Eaton vs. Keller Central

Timber Creek vs. Byron Nelson

Lake Worth vs. Castleberry

Eastern Hills vs. North Side

Argyle vs. Paris