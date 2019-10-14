Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK







Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Lone Star, Aledo, Argyle and Grandview continue to lead their respected classes.

For the second straight week, Southlake Carroll moved up one spot to No. 6. The Dragons shut down Byron Nelson in Week 7 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

DeSoto and Arlington Martin also moved up after the Eagles and Warriors picked up district wins.

Red Oak (8) and Frisco (10) entered the standings this week in 5A Division 2 while Melissa came in at No. 10 in 4A Division 1.

Nolan Catholic stayed at No. 2 among the private schools. The Vikings are 7-0.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 6-0

2. Katy 6-0

3. Allen 6-0

4. Longview 6-0

5. North Shore 5-1

6. Carroll 6-0

7. Judson 6-0

8. West Brook 6-0

9. Cy-Fair 6-0

10. DeSoto 6-0

11. Westfield 5-1

12. Atascocita 5-1

13. Martin 5-1

14. Lake Travis 6-1

15. Westlake 5-1

16. Dickinson 6-1

17. Guyer 5-1

18. Cedar Hill 4-2

19. Midland Lee 6-0

20. Vandegrift 7-0

21. Brandeis 6-0

22. Tompkins 6-1

23. Klein Oak 6-1

24. Schertz Clemens 5-1

25. Stony Point 6-0

Class 5A Division 1

1. Lone Star 6-0

2. Shadow Creek 6-0

3. Ryan 6-0

4. Highland Park 5-1

5. Lufkin 5-1

6. Hutto 5-0

7. Lancaster 5-1

8. Wagner 6-1

9. Abilene Cooper 7-0

10. Cedar Park 6-1

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 5-1

2. Manvel 7-0

3. Calallen 6-0

4. A&M Consolidated 6-0

5. FB Marshall 6-1

6. Lubbock-Cooper 5-1

7. Huntsville 4-2

8. Red Oak 5-1

9. Port Lavaca Calhoun 4-2

10. Frisco 7-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 6-0

2. Carthage 6-0

3. La Vega 5-1

4. Decatur 6-0

5. Dumas 7-0

6. Brownwood 7-0

7. Springtown 6-0

8. Needville 6-1

9. Lampasas 5-1

10. Melissa 4-2

Class 4A Division 2

1. Waco Connally 7-0

2. Pleasant Grove 6-1

3. West Orange-Stark 4-1

4. Midland Greenwood 7-0

5. Lubbock Estacado 7-0

6. Gilmer 5-2

7. Sunnyvale 6-0

8. Geronimo Navarro 6-0

9. Iowa Park 5-1

10. Jasper 4-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Grandview 6-0

2. Malakoff 5-1

3. Wall 6-0

4. Bushland 6-0

5. Rockdale 6-0

6. Diboll 6-0

7. Pottsboro 7-0

8. Hughes Springs 6-1

9. Jefferson 6-1

10. Eastland 6-0

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 6-0

2. East Bernard 7-0

3. Newton 5-1

4. Gunter 6-1

5. Rogers 6-0

6. Abernathy 5-1

7. Cisco 5-1

8. Omaha Pewitt 6-0

9. Poth 5-1

10. Palmer 6-0

Private

1. TC-Cedar Hill 5-1

2. Nolan Catholic 7-0

3. Houston Second Baptist 6-0

4. Austin Regents 5-1

5. Parish Episcopal 5-1