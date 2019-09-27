Mundell does it all for Martin in Warriors’ convincing victory over crosstown rival Lamar

Arlington Martin football: QB Zach Mundell Arlington Martin QB Zach Mundell throws a warmup pass prior to the game against Carrollton Hebron. Mundell accounted for four TDs in the Warriors’ win last week at Lake Travis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Martin QB Zach Mundell throws a warmup pass prior to the game against Carrollton Hebron. Mundell accounted for four TDs in the Warriors’ win last week at Lake Travis.

Martin quarterback Zach Mundell put a show on the ground and through the air Friday night.

The junior rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 208 and a score as the Warriors opened 4-6A play with a resounding 39-8 victory against crosstown rival Lamar at UTA’s Maverick Stadium.

“He was the difference,” Martin coach Bob Wager said of Mundell, who completed his first 13 passes and finished 15 of 17.

Mundell’s electrifying second quarter staked the Warriors (3-1, 1-0 in district) to a 22-0 halftime lead. First, Mundell directed an 11-play, 83-yard drive that began with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter and culminated four minutes later on a wild 7-yard keeper.

On the first-and-goal play, Mundell was swarmed around the 14, but shook off two would-be tacklers, worked left and found a lane to the end zone.

Mundell showed he could lead a long, sustained drive. But he also demonstrated he could get things over in a hurry. After a Lamar punt, Mundell kept again on the first play of the next Martin drive and sprinted 70 yards down the left sideline. His second touchdown run gave Martin a 14-0 lead with 6:50 left in the second quarter.

Mundell, who rushed 10 times for 103 yards in the first half and finished the night with 123 yards on 14 carries, showed off his arm on the Warriors’ third consecutive scoring drive. He led a six-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 43-yard pass over the middle to Jonathan Carter with 1:48 left in the first half. He completed all five passes for 92 yards in the first half. Chris Craft tacked on a 2-point conversion run. The drive included a 26-yard completion from Mundell to Ryan Wallace to set the table for the scoring pass.

Martin’s victory was its fifth in the last six meetings against Lamar (3-1, 0-1). The only loss in that stretch was a 52-11 setback to the Vikings last season. Mundell added to Martin’s lead late in the third quarter on a 7-yard keeper.

Craft also rushed for over 100 yards. The running back finished with 106 yards, with his final carrying coming on a 3-yard plunge in the fourth quarter. Martin piled up 305 yards rushing and 513 yards of total offense.

Lamar’s lone score came on a 16-yard pass from Jack Dawson to Trevon West in the fourth quarter. Caleb Phillips added a two-point conversion catch.