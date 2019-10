SHARE COPY LINK

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football offensive and defensive players of the week and team of the week from Week 7 of the season.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Send nominations every Sunday to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive player of the week in Week 7 Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic: 233 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Liberty Christian Hosea Armstrong, Birdville: 6 catches, 177 yards, 3 TDs vs Creekview Drew Aguillon, Castleberry: 378 total yards, 5 TDs vs Western Hills Wills Meyer, Carroll: 10 catches, 197 yards, 3 TDs vs Byron Nelson Garrett Rangel, Lone Star: 22 of 23 for 379 yards, 3 TDs, rush TD vs Independence Seth McGowan, Mesquite Poteet: 189 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Texarkana Texas Hunter Villavicencio, Haltom: 5 KOs for 162 yards, 3 punts for 89 yards, 2 PATs, FGs of 42, 34, 27 yards vs Trinity

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth defensive player of the week in Week 7 Johnny Smith-Rider, Haltom: 14 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack, FF, FR, 62 yard return vs Trinity Tyler Ashworth, Rockwall: 12 tackles, FR, PBU vs Rockwall-Heath DeAnte Betts, Bowie: 12 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks vs Arlington De'Wayne Adams, Mesquite: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, FF, FR vs North Mesquite Jack Barton, Jesuit: 12 tackles, 3 for loss, INT vs Prosper