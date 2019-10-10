Mansfield Timberview overwhelms Dallas Samuell in a lightning-shortened contest

SHARE COPY LINK

To say that Dallas Samuell was over matched in its District 6-5A Division I football game on Thursday night at Newsom Stadium would be an understatement.

Mansfield Timberview scored on the first snap from scrimmage on its way to a 49-0 drubbing of the Spartans in a game halted at the half due to frequent and persistent lightning.

Wolves’ quarterback Jaden Hullaby, a University of Texas commit, accounted for five touchdowns, including a 62-yard strike to a wide open Montaye Dawson on the first play of the game.

Dawson, a 3-star running back with offers from Baylor, Texas Tech and Nebraska among others, ran a post route and was five yards behind any Samuell defender to give Timberview a 6-0 lead with 11:45 left in the first quarter.

Dawson had three scores. The junior added a 3-yard TD run and took a swing pass from Hullaby 79 yards for a touchdown. The latter gave Timberview a 42-0 lead with 11:06 left before halftime.

Timberview (4-2, 3-0) scored on six of its seven first-half possessions and on one of Samuell’s.

Wolves’ linebacker and Army commit Adam Cash picked up a Spartans’ fumble and returned it 22 yards for a score to give Timberview a 21-0 lead with 8:58 left in the first quarter.

The one possession that Timberview didn’t score on was when backups fumbled the ball away to Samuell (2-4, 1-2) on the last play of the first half.

The Timberview defense smothered the Spartan’s depleted offense. Samuell never moved the ball past its own 34-yard line and six of seven drives lost yardage.

Samuell had 14 players injured last week in a loss to Lancaster.

The Wolves defense allowed the Spartans minus-20 total yards, all on the ground. Samuell was 0 of 5 passing with the only caught pass being by Timberview defensive tackle Amani Cathey, who picked off a screen pass just before the break.

Hullaby finished with 192 passing yards, completing 5 of 9 passes with three scores. The senior also rushed three times for 78 yards with TD runs of 3 and 49 yards.

In addition to the scoring passes to Dawson, Hullaby hit Justin Kimber with a 41-yard TD pass to cap the scoring for Timberview with 6:54 left in the half.