Art Briles, undefeated Mount Vernon won’t forfeit games due to ineligible players

Former Baylor coach Art Briles, who was fired from the school in Waco after a number of his players were accused of sexual assault in a rape scandal, was hired at Mount Vernon in May.

Mount Vernon is 130 miles east of Fort Worth. Briles last coached Baylor in 2016.

The Tigers have started the season 5-0, but were in jeopardy of forfeiting all five games earlier this week.

A district executive committee (DEC) ruled unanimously that two players, Brock and Cameron Nellor, were ruled ineligible on Tuesday, according to Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

But a day later, the UIL decided that Mount Vernon wouldn’t forfeit any games.

Coach Art Briles watches his team practice at Mount Vernon High School, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Briles was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high school football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

The Tigers, who play in Class 7-3A Division 1, travel to Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Mount Vernon won’t face penalty because the Nellors were ruled eligible earlier this season by the DEC and UIL. However, they will remain ineligible, per the UIL, but can appeal the ruling in front of the State Executive Committee (SEC), according to an email sent to Mike Leslie of WFAA.

Briles, 63, signed a two-year contract with Mount Vernon ISD. Prior to MVHS, he was coaching an American football team in Florence, Italy since last year. He also coached high school football from 1979 to 1999, including at Stephenville, where he won multiple UIL state titles.

Becoming the face of the scandal at Baylor, the school fired him, but paid Briles nearly $18 million.

As for the Tigers, they’re outscoring opponents 233-85. They beat Bonham (44-16), Farmersville (50-20), Canton (57-0), Winnsboro (47-28) and most recently, Hughes Springs (35-21) in Week 5.