Four DFW players named USA Today mid-season Offensive Player of the Year candidate; You can vote

USA Today announced on Wednesday its five high school football players for mid-season 2019 All-USA offensive player of the year in the Southwest region. All five are from Texas and four are from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card, Duncanville QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, Aledo running back Jase McClellan and Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are up for the vote.

Card is a 4-star Texas commit who has thrown for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games.

Jackson, a 4-star Texas commit, led the Panthers to the 6A Div. 1 state title game last season.

Ewers, a sophomore who has offers from Ohio State and Texas, has 1,485 yards and 16 TDs, and five rushing scores.

McClellan is a 5-star prospect committed to Oklahoma. He’s the fifth best RB in the nation.

Smith-Njigba, a 4-star Ohio State commit, has 763 yards receiving and 11 TDs in five games.