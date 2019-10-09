High School Football

Four DFW players named USA Today mid-season Offensive Player of the Year candidate; You can vote

USA Today announced on Wednesday its five high school football players for mid-season 2019 All-USA offensive player of the year in the Southwest region. All five are from Texas and four are from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card, Duncanville QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, Aledo running back Jase McClellan and Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are up for the vote.

Card is a 4-star Texas commit who has thrown for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games.

Jackson, a 4-star Texas commit, led the Panthers to the 6A Div. 1 state title game last season.

Ewers, a sophomore who has offers from Ohio State and Texas, has 1,485 yards and 16 TDs, and five rushing scores.

McClellan is a 5-star prospect committed to Oklahoma. He’s the fifth best RB in the nation.

Smith-Njigba, a 4-star Ohio State commit, has 763 yards receiving and 11 TDs in five games.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  