Dodge, Ewers, Southlake Carroll win statement game over Guyer in state-ranked battle

Last season’s Southlake Carroll-Denton Guyer game went down to the final seconds. Carroll won on a double pass, 33-29, with six seconds left.

One year later; same two teams, same result.

The Dragons overcame a slow start to score 25 points in the second quarter on their way to a statement win, 46-34 over Guyer on Friday night at C.H. Collins Complex.

“It was a program win for sure and we knew what type of game it was going to be,” Carroll coach Riley Dodge said. “Proud of our kids, they didn’t blink all night and faced adversity. We kept chipping away and the defense played big. We played good football, forced a lot of turnovers. We preach a lot about Friday nights and they showed up in a big way.”

Class 6A No. 8 Carroll (5-0, 2-0 District 5-6A), which averages over 47 points per game, was stagnant in the first quarter. The Dragons punted to open the game and fumbled on their second drive.

No. 7 Guyer (4-1, 1-1) took control with a 11-play, 83-yard drive following the punt. Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers connected with Air Force commit Seth Meador for a 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and-9.

Mac Abell recovered the Carroll fumble and Stowers and Meador hooked up three plays later on a 3-yard score and 14-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter.

The Dragons finally got going early in the second quarter with a 15-yard TD from sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers to Wills Meyer.

“We were easing in at the start and they were doing some things that we hadn’t seen all week in film, and we made some adjustments and started to click,” said Meyer, who finished with five catches, 78 yards and two TDs.

Guyer muffed the ensuing kickoff and Quinn Wilkinson recovered for the Dragons. Joe McFadden hit a 32-yard field goal to make it 14-10 with 8:38 on the clock.

Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs rushed in a 4-yard TD, his 11th of the season, to push the lead to 21-10 with 5:40 left in the half.

Carroll used an 11-play drive to pull within 21-18, capped off with a 31-yard TD from Ewers to Meyer. The Dragons took their first lead with six seconds left before the break on Ewers’ 9-yarder to A&M commit Blake Smith.

“It was a statement victory like we talked about in the locker room. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, a war and we applied ourselves and did what we do and the result explains itself,” Smith said.

Carroll led 39-21 midway through the fourth on Smith’s 18-yard TD catch in the third quarter from Ewers, who also added a 20-yard scoring run.

“We knew we had great stuff and we knew we’d have answers, and we capitalized,” Dodge said. “Quinn is special and the five guys up front gave him tons of time.”

The Wildcats would make things interesting with two TDs in less than two minutes starting with Stowers’ 36-yard TD pass to Deuce Harmon.

Stowers added a 41-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 39-34 with 3:11 to go, but Ewers would seal the game with a 70-yard scoring run at the 2:18 mark.

“Guyer is really good program, two proud programs going at it and I’m just proud of my team for competing and trailing through adversity tonight,” said Ewers, who threw 21 of 34 passes for 331 yards and four TDs. He rushed for 119 yards.

Ewers also holds 10 offers, including from Ohio State and Texas.

“We had a lot to prove, we didn’t really play anyone yet and Guyer had played some really good teams,” added linebacker Preston Forney, who made a key fourth-down stop and picked up one fumble recovery. “We knew what this week was going to be like and we came in with that mindset.”

Both teams gained 511 yards of total offense. Carroll’s John Manero and Brady Boyd combined for 11 catches and 181 yards. The Dragons host Byron Nelson on Oct. 11.

Cobbs finished with 84 yards rushing and Stowers added 389 total yards and four TDs. Meador made eight catches for 107 yards and two TDs. Guyer will play Timber Creek on Oct. 10.