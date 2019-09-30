Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 6; Euless Trinity ranked in 6A

Euless Trinity does Sipi Tau after beating Midway in 2019 opener The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory







Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Lone Star, Aledo, Argyle and Grandview continue to lead their respected classes.

Euless Trinity entered this week’s 6A state rankings at No. 24. The Trojans are 5-0 after taking down LD Bell in Week 5. Martin, Cedar Hill and Arlington moved up after Rockwall, which was No. 14, dropped out following its loss at Longview.

Nolan Catholic is No. 2 among private schools. The Vikings are 5-0 after beating Dallas Lincoln.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 4-0

2. Katy 4-0

3. Allen 5-0

4. Longview 5-0

5. North Shore 3-1

6. Westlake 5-0

7. Guyer 4-0

8. Carroll 4-0

9. West Brook 4-0

10. Judson 5-0

11. Cy-Fair 4-0

12. DeSoto 5-0

13. Westfield 3-1

14. Atascocita 3-1

15. Martin 3-1

16. Lake Travis 4-1

17. Dickinson 4-1

18. Cedar Hill 3-2

19. Midland Lee 5-0

20. Arlington 4-0

21. Pearland 4-0

22. Vandegrift 5-0

23. Klein Collins 5-0

24. Euless Trinity 5-0

25. Brandeis 5-0

Class 5A Division 1

1. Lone Star 4-0

2. Shadow Creek 4-0

3. Ryan 4-0

4. Highland Park 4-1

5. Lufkin 3-1

6. Hutto 4-0

7. Richmond Foster 3-1

8. Lancaster 4-1

9. Wagner 4-1

10. Abilene Cooper 5-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 3-1

2. Manvel 5-0

3. Calallen 4-0

4. A&M Consolidated 4-0

5. FB Marshall 4-1

6. Lubbock-Cooper 4-1

7. Port Neches-Groves 3-1

8. Rosenberg Lamar 4-0

9. Huntsville 2-2

10. Port Lavaca Calhoun 3-1

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 4-0

2. Carthage 4-0

3. La Vega 4-1

4. Sealy 4-0

5. Decatur 5-0

6. Columbia 5-0

7. Dumas 5-0

8. Brownwood 5-0

9. Springtown 5-0

10. Lampasas 4-1

Class 4A Division 2

1. Pleasant Grove 5-0

2. Waco Connally 5-0

3. West Orange-Stark 3-1

4. Midland Greenwood 5-0

5. Lubbock Estacado 5-0

6. Gilmer 3-2

7. Sunnyvale 5-0

8. Robinson 5-0

9. Geronimo Navarro 5-0

10. Fairfield 4-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Grandview 5-0

2. Malakoff 4-1

3. Wall 5-0

4. Jefferson 5-0

5. Bushland 5-0

6. Atlanta 3-2

7. Rockdale 4-0

8. Diboll 4-0

9. Pottsboro 5-0

10. Eastland 5-0

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 5-0

2. East Bernard 5-0

3. Newton 3-1

4. Gunter 4-1

5. Rogers 5-0

6. Holliday 3-1

7. Abernathy 4-1

8. Cisco 3-1

9. Crane 5-0

10. Friona 5-0

Private

1. TC-Cedar Hill 4-1

2. Nolan Catholic 5-0

3. Houston Second Baptist 4-0

4. Austin Regents 4-1

5. Parish Episcopal 3-1