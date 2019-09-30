High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 30, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools

Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By
Vote for DFW volleyball player/team of the week for Sept. 23-27, 2019.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Laney Dale, Brock: 54 assists 19 digs vs Boyd
Kate Lang, Keller: Averaged 33 assists 13 digs in 2 games
Rylie Rumfield, Joshua: 17 kills, 23 digs vs Midlothian
Morgan Demuth, Mansfield: 13 kills, 9 blocks vs Waxahachie

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth volleyball team of the week
Brock: Defeated 3A No. 2 Boyd 3-2 to stay undefeated in district
Prosper: Defeated 6A No. 5 Plano West 3-1, defeats McKinney Boyd
