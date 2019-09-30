Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 30, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools
Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.
Vote for DFW volleyball player/team of the week for Sept. 23-27, 2019.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday night.
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
A smile that could light up the room, Ashley Fouts had a kind heart and could be friends with anyone. She played two years at Justin Northwest before moving to Boyd as a junior. She died on Sept. 5 at the age of 17.
