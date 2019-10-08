The week that was in high school football around DFW in Week 6; Seguin stuns Cleburne

SHARE COPY LINK

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 6, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

Top Game

Azle 48, Crowley 47

The Hornets trailed 35-14 at halftime and it appeared the Eagles were on their way to a 6-0 start.

But Azle scored the next 31 points only to see Crowley’s Missouri commit Dominique Johnson rush for his fifth touchdown, from 52 yards, to take a 47-45 lead with 3:31 to play.

Crowley also picked off a pass with Xavier Goynes’ interception with 1:26 remaining. However, the Hornets held them to a three-and-out series, using all three timeouts to get the ball back with a minute to play.

Azle quarterback Drey Owen hit Eric McAlister for 16 yards on a third-and-7 to push the ball to the Crowley 25.

Nicky Quevedo’s 43-yard field goal with six seconds to play provided the winning points as the Hornets won their fifth straight game and improved their record to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 3-5A Division 1.

Crowley’s Darrell Talley, left chases Azle’s Jacob Lee as he breaks into the open field for a first down during the first quarter of Friday’s October 4, 2019 football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Biggest Upset

Arlington Seguin 26, Cleburne 23

On paper it was the winless Cougars playing the undefeated Yellow Jackets.

But Seguin went out to a 20-0 lead and held off a Cleburne rally to snap a 15-game losing streak.

Running back Jalen March scored two TDs in the first quarter, his second from 28 yards to close out the opening period. March, who rushed for 201 yards, scored from 82 midway through the second quarter as Seguin led 20-0 at halftime.

Cleburne scored 23 points in the second half, but the difference coming from JJ Johnson’s 50-yard punt return for a TD. Johnson also had an interception late to seal the win.

Back to work this morning



Waco University coming up this Friday. #SeguinNation#SouthSide pic.twitter.com/q6uYVGYMEE — Seguin Cougar Football (@SeguinCougarFB) October 5, 2019

Best Individual Performance

In its first test of the season, Southlake Carroll traveled to Denton’s CH Collins Complex in Week 6 and despite a sluggish start, trailing 14-0, the Dragons beat the Wildcats 46-34 in a battle of state-ranked teams.

The No. 8 Dragons scored 25 points in the second quarter to pull away from the No. 7 Wildcats.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 339 yards, his second highest mark, and four TDs. He added a 119 yards rushing and TD runs of 20 and 70 yards.

During his past three games, Ewers has completed 79 of 100 passes for 1,017 yards and 13 TDs.

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) tries to get off a pass against Denton Guyer defensive end Devin Goree (15) during the first half, Friday night, October 4, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Complex Stadium in Denton, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Best Play

Aledo’s state record 85-game district winning streak was on the line in Week 6 vs. Midlothian. The Bearcats were able to tie the game at 28 to send it to overtime. The Panthers had the ball first, but Aledo’s Demarco Roberts forced a fumble and Nathen Fingar picked it up and went 82 yards for the game-winning touchdown, 34-28.

