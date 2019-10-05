PHOTOS: Arlington Bowie runs past Sam Houston in 3-6A

Bowie’s D’Aunte Prevost attacks the middle during the first half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie led30-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sam Houston students cheer on the Texans during the second half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie defeated Sam Houston 44-13. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie’s D’Aunte Prevost runs into the defense of Sam Houston during the second half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie defeated Sam Houston 44-13. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sam Houston’s Kaleb Lee brings down Bowie’s Kameron Sanders during the second half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie defeated Sam Houston 44-13. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie’s Renaldo Campbell grabs an interception intended for Juan Garza during the second half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie defeated Sam Houston 44-13. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie’s DeAnte Betts and Jadyn Landrum are flagged for a late hit out of bounds on Sam Houston’s Omari Milton during the first half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie led30-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Sam Houston’s Willie Jones is chased downfield by Bowie’s Jonothan Abrahams after his 65 yard catch and run during the first half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie led30-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie’s Drevvon Ponder passes to the flat during the first half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie led30-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bowie’s Drevvon Ponder splits Sam Houston’s defense for a touchdown run in the second quarter Thursday at Willmon Field.
Bowie’s Drevvon Ponder is chased by Sam Houston’s Jacarri Shed during the first half of a high school football game at Willmon FIeld in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 03, 2019. Bowie led30-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
