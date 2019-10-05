Euless Trinity trails early, but runs over San Angelo Central to stay unbeaten

SHARE COPY LINK

Euless Trinity was stunned after the first play of its District 3-6A football game with San Angelo Central on Friday night.

Central scored on the first snap of the game on a long touchdown pass, but the Trojans rebounded for a 49-24 drubbing of the Bobcats at Pennington Field.

Quarterback Malachi Brown of Central (3-3, 1-1 District 3-6A) hit receiver Jalen Leifeste with a quick pass down the left hash mark and Leifeste cleared the secondary quickly on his way to a 75-yard score.

The Bobcats led 7-0 with 10 seconds off the clock.

But Trinity (6-0, 2-0), ranked 24th in Dave Campbell’s Class 6A State Poll and 7th in the DFW Class 6A Top 10, out scored the Angry Orange 28-3 over much of the next two quarters.

“We were a little tardy getting there and let the guy get by us,” said Trinity coach Chris Jensen about the early score from the Bobcats. “Next thing you know we’re down 7-0. You never want that to happen, but I thought the kids responded well.”

The Trojans were forced to punt on their first possession, but three plays later they got a spark.

Trinity linebacker Josh Taylor picked off a Central pass at the Bobcats 40 and returned it down to the 11. Running back Ollie Gordon carried it in on the ensuing play and the game was tied at seven with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

As is usual with Trinity, five different players scored the seven touchdowns for the Trojans.

Zechariah Moore scored on a 4-yard run and Jason Vaomotou followed that with a 58-yard TD run.

Gordon took a swing pass from quarterback Marcus Ervin and dodged several defenders before breaking loose for a 35-yard score with 3:56 left in the second quarter to give Trinity a 28-10 lead.

Gordon completed a trifecta of ways to score when he tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Camryn Hardy on the last play of the third quarter giving Trinity a 42-24 lead. Ervin had handed off to Moore who then gave the ball to Gordon on a reverse.

“Back in junior high I used to play quarterback so they added that in as we got up here,” said Gordon, who found Hardy wide open in the back of the end zone. “We’ve been working on it for a minute, but we just now pulled it out. That’s my boy. I knew he wasn’t going to drop it.”

Moore was the work horse for the Trojans after A.J. Barnett, who led Trinity in rushing last week against L.D. Bell, went down with a leg injury on his second carry of the game.

“We’re just hoping that A.J. is ok, but when me and Ollie need to go in we rotate and get the job done,” said Moore, who carried 21 times for 140 yards and two scores. “My o-line, do you see them. They’re so big and they just block and make big holes. My fullbacks get those lead blocks and kick out people and once we get to the secondary, that’s a good place.”

Moore had a 3-yard scoring run on the Trojans’ first drive of the second half. It came after Valentino Foni had returned the Central kickoff 55 yards down to the Bobcats’ 36 yard line.

The Trinity defense kept the Bobcats at arms length after leading 28-17 at halftime. Central never got closer than 11 points.

And the Trojans’ offense did what the Trojan offense does. Run the ball and control the clock. Trinity had 395 yards on the ground and 513 total.

Brown added another TD pass for the Bobcats, 39 yards to Tanner Dabbert, and also scored on a 15-yard run. The junior completed 22 of 34 passes for 266 yards.

Foni capped the scoring for Trinity with a 38-yard run with 6:17 left after subbing in for Ervin.

“Coach always tells us that we have to face adversity at the beginning of the game,” added Moore. “And then our defense got that pick and we just took off from there.”