High School Football
Texas high school football scores for Week 6, 2019
Here is a list of high school football scores from across Texas for Week 6 of the 2019 season:
|Thursday’s scores
CLASS 6A
Eagle Pass 36, Laredo Johnson 10
Fort Bend Travis 48, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Justin Northwest 41, FW Eastern Hills 22
Katy 35, Katy Tompkins 30
Lewisville Marcus 53, Irving Nimitz 7
McAllen Memorial 62, La Joya 35
Weatherford 66, Haltom 52
CLASS 5A
CC Flour Bluff 43, CC Moody 21
Denton Ryan 68, Carrollton Smith 0
Fort Bend Hightower 23, Angleton 20
Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Wakeland 14
La Joya Palmview 42, Brownsville Pace 21
New Caney Porter 35, Houston Austin 9
Pflugerville 21, Leander Rouse 7
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Baytown Goose Creek 12
SA Houston 20, SA Edison 14
CLASS 4A
Godley 67, Canton 40
CLASS 2A
Eldorado 35, Haskell 14
CLASS 1A
Lorenzo 59, Southland 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, ccd.
