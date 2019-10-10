Fort Worth Southwest leading North Side after first quarter before postponed due to weather

SHARE COPY LINK

Fort Worth Southwest scored a safety and a 53-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game vs. North Side on Thursday night at Clark Stadium before a lengthy weather delay forced both teams to postpone the contest until Saturday.

Southwest leads North Side 8-7.

The two teams will resume the game at the start of the second quarter at 10 a.m. on Saturday back at Clark.

North Side (2-3, 1-0 District 4-5A Division 2) started on the wrong foot when three plays into the game, the Steers fumbled on third down while inside its own 10-yard line. The ball bounced into the end zone and the Steers fell on it for the Southwest safety.

Southwest (1-5, 1-1) began its opening drive near midfield and after two incomplete passes, Caleb Ollison hit Anthony Adams 10 yards downfield and Adams did the rest for a 53-yard touchdown and 8-0 lead with 10:23 left in the first quarter.

The Steers responded with a 13-play, 53-yard drive, ending with a 1-yard touchdown run from Da’Wain Lofton.

North Side converted two third downs and a fourth-and-2 before Lofton scored his ninth rushing TD and 18th overall this season to bring the Steers within a point with 5:11 to go in the opening period.

Southwest ran nine plays and got to the North Side 19 before the first quarter ended. Just before the first snap of the second quarter, the game went into a lightning delay for two hours before being called.