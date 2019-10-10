Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7

SHARE COPY LINK

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 43-17

Tepper 43-17

Stepp 42-18

Brooks 40-20

Diggs 40-20

Powers 39-21

Renner 39-21

Gosset 38-22

Matthews 38-22

Howell 34-26

Week 7 games

Trimble Tech vs. Paschal

Plano vs. McKinney

Independence vs. Lone Star

Lovejoy vs. Reedy

Arlington vs. Bowie

Lewisville vs. Coppell

Prestonwood vs. John Paul

Summit vs. Cedar Hill

Red Oak vs. Kimball

Corsciana vs. Royse City

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Bowie, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Summit, Red Oak, Corsicana

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Trimble Tech, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Royse City

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Kimball, Corsicana

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Kimball, Corsicana

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Bowie, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Royse City

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana