Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 43-17
Tepper 43-17
Stepp 42-18
Brooks 40-20
Diggs 40-20
Powers 39-21
Renner 39-21
Gosset 38-22
Matthews 38-22
Howell 34-26
Week 7 games
Trimble Tech vs. Paschal
Plano vs. McKinney
Independence vs. Lone Star
Lovejoy vs. Reedy
Arlington vs. Bowie
Lewisville vs. Coppell
Prestonwood vs. John Paul
Summit vs. Cedar Hill
Red Oak vs. Kimball
Corsciana vs. Royse City
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Bowie, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Summit, Red Oak, Corsicana
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Trimble Tech, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Royse City
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Paschal, Plano, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Kimball, Corsicana
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Kimball, Corsicana
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Coppell, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Bowie, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Royse City
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Paschal, McKinney, Lone Star, Reedy, Arlington, Lewisville, Prestonwood, Cedar Hill, Red Oak, Corsicana
