Castleberry’s Aguillon has big night as Lions spoil homecoming for Western Hills

Western Hills’ Josh Davis, left, wraps up Castleberry quarterback Drew Aguillon after he races for a first down during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Special to the Star-Telegram

Drew Aguillon rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead Castleberry past Western Hills, 57-35, in an offensive showcase and scorefest Friday night at Farrington Field.

The junior quarterback rushed 20 times for 180 yards. He completed 14 of 22 passes with no interceptions as the Lions (3-4, 1-2) also spoiled Western Hills’ (3-3, 0-2) homecoming.

Each team scored on its first two possessions of the game. Castleberry scored on its third before putting a stop to Western Hills to take a 22-13 lead midway in the second quarter.

Though in a losing cause, Western Hills also put up some impressive numbers particularly by Aguillon’s counterpart, quarterback Isaiah Jones. The do-it-all senior who, as he usually does, carried most of the load and seemed to try the win the game single-handedly, threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another.

He finished with 126 yards rushing on 19 attempts and completed 19 of 35 passes for 236 yards.

After throwing incomplete on his first attempt, Jones connected on his next seven including two that went for touchdowns.

Both teams were in hurry-up offensive mode throughout the contest. Not including penalties, Castleberry combined for 79 plays from the line of scrimmage both running and passing. Western Hills, by the same margin, accumulated 67 plays.

Castleberry had 31 first downs to 26 by Western Hills.

One notable difference was that Aguillon was aided by running back Jason Garcia who finished with 192 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Aguillon nearly had another touchdown except he was stopped at the 1 after a 19-yard gain.

On the following play, Elijah West scored to give Castleberry a 50-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Western Hills was also hampered by a pair of fumbles and a failed conversion on a punt attempt. The Lions were able to capitalize and turn each into touchdowns.

On the first, the Cougars lined up in punt formation from their 40-yard line. But the hike from center went to Ly’Keveion Timms-Raven, the Cougars’ big defensive lineman, and the junior was stuffed for a three-yard loss.

Castleberry took advantage and on the subsequent play, Aguillon found Diego Rivera down the left sideline for a 37-yard touchdown and a 36-13 lead late in the first half.

To start the second half, Western Hills fumbled away at its 44 yard line. Five plays later, Garcia scored from the 18 for a 44-21 Lion lead.

Finally, the Cougars drove from their 37 in five plays only to fumble away into the end zone for a touchback. Starting at their 20, the Lions drove the length of the field in nine plays with Ellison’s aforementioned touchdown for the final yard.