Paschal scores three times as Panthers beat Trimble Tech in weather-shortened contest

In a weather-shortened contest, Fort Worth Paschal registered its first District 4-6A victory Thursday night with a 21-0 homecoming win over Fort Worth Trimble Tech at Farrington Field.

Just after the Panthers (2-4, 1-2) scored with 8:23 to play in the second quarter the game was halted because of lightning in the area at 6:37 p.m. Ironically, the game was kicked off an hour early to avoid inclement weather.

Following a 48-minute delay, the game was called giving Paschal the win.

The Panthers return to district play next Friday, Oct. 18, hosting Arlington Lamar at Farrington Field. Trimble Tech (2-4, 0-3) hosts Arlington Bowie in a district game Oct. 18 at Clark Field.

Paschal’s offense had a big night in limited action finishing with 211 yards of offense on 18 plays. The Panthers averaged 11.7 yards per play. After trading fumbles, Paschal took a 7-0 lead with 7:10 to play in the first quarter on a 33-yard scoring strike from Elliott Titus to Gus Flori.

The Panthers scored on their final two possessions.

Early in the second quarter, Paschal used a 4-play, 87-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead. On the first play of the second quarter, William Booker, who finished with 108 yards rushing on seven carries, broke off a 60-yard to the Tech 20. Two plays later, Elliott scored on a 13-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 11:06 to play before halftime.

The Panthers went up 21-0 when Connor Culp hit Mitchell Nowell for a 45-yard score with 8:23 to play. Culp completed 2 of 3 passes for 57 yards while Titus completed 2 of 3 passes for 33 yards.