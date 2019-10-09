Picking out the Top 10 Week 7 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 8 with a 7-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 7 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 7 games in DFW:

1. Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Lone Star

7 p.m. Thursday (Ford Center at The Star)

For the past four seasons, Lone Star has been the face of Frisco ISD football with 10 or more wins each year. The Rangers have gone 46-9 in that span. Lone Star is well on its way to 10 or more wins again this season with 5-0 start.

The Rangers, who are ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division 1 state rankings, are outscoring opponents 271-49 and averaging 54 points per game.

Stanford commit Marvin Mims is over 1,000 yards on the season with 12 touchdowns. He’s coming off eight catches, 271 yards and four TDs as the Rangers beat Wakeland 55-14 in Week 6.

Is the landscape changing in Frisco as the Independence Knights are also 5-0 and have scored eight more points on the season than Lone Star. They beat Frisco Heritage 49-7 in Week 6.

Quarterback Braylon Braxton has thrown for 1,700 yards and 25 TDs. The defense has 22 sacks and eight interceptions.

2. Mansfield Summit at Cedar Hill

7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year, Cedar Hill lost just one game in the regular season, a 7-3 decision to the hands of Summit. The Jaguars are better in 2019 with a 5-0 start, already matching their win total from last season’s 5-5 squad.

The Longhorns and Jaguars both come in tied atop the 7-6A standings with DeSoto and South Grand Prairie at 2-0.

After dropping its first two games to state powers Allen and Guyer, Cedar Hill has won three in a row against Mesquite Horn (49-21), Grand Prairie (47-6) and Waxahachie (63-34).

Summit shut out Grand Prairie 45-0 in Week 5 and is outscoring opponents 195-55.

The Jaguars are averaging over 450 yards per game. The defense has 15 sacks and seven INTs.

Summit outside linebacker Xavier Toliver (13) takes off on a 99 yard touchdown run after Mansfield fumbled the ball on the one yard line to tie the game during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

3. Arlington vs. Arlington Bowie

7 p.m. Friday (Wilemon Field)

The Colts are 5-0 and come into the week with a 23-12 record against the Volunteers, including the past three meetings. Arlington won last year, 44-14 at UTA Maverick Stadium.

Bowie took down Sam Houston 44-13 in Week 6 and are also 2-0, with Arlington and Martin, in District 4-6A.

The Vols haven’t beaten the Colts at Wilemon since 1982.

Arlington beat Paschal 73-14 in Week 6, its most points scored in a game since 1922.

Bowie’s Drevvon Ponder splits Sam Houston’s defense for a touchdown run in the second quarter Thursday at Willmon Field. Bob Booth Bob Booth

4. Red Oak vs. Dallas Kimball

7:30 p.m. Friday (Sprague Field)

The Kimball Knights are one of 25 teams in DFW still perfect through six weeks. They beat Spruce 59-7. Red Oak, Kimball and Seagoville are tied at 2-0 in District 6-5A Division 2.

The Hawks are 4-1 overall and averaging nearly 500 yards of total offense.

QB Joshua Ervin has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 17 TDs to just two picks. Running backs CJ Palmer and Zachary Sanders have combined to rush for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs.

Kimball is allowing 9.6 points per game.

5. Hebron at Marcus

7 p.m. Friday

Both teams come in with identical 2-0 District 6-6A records and 4-1 overall.

Hebron, Marcus and Flower Mound are tied for first.The Hawks beat Coppell 35-27 in Week 6 and are averaging 36 points per game. Marcus is outscoring opponents 214-92 and has won four straight, including 53-7 vs. Nimitz in Week 6.

Marcus QB Garrett Nussmeier threw for 345 yards and 5 TDs. J. Michael Sturdivant had 179 yards receiving and three TDs.

Hebron WR Nick Frazier made just two catches, but for 115 yards and one TD.

6. Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Reedy

7 p.m. Thursday (Memorial Stadium)

The Lovejoy Leopards are looking to avenge their worst loss of 2018 when the Lions won 51-0.

After losing the season opener, Lovejoy has won three of four, its only loss coming in triple overtime vs. Braswell. The Leopards beat Lebanon Trail 56-20 in Week 6.

Reedy (4-2) shut out Memorial 40-0 in Week 6.Boston College commit Jalen Kitna threw for 191 yards and Jacob Smith rushed 20 times for 99 yards and three scores.

7. Keller vs. Eaton

7 p.m. Friday (Northwest ISD Stadium)

The Eaton Eagles are tied atop the 5-6A standings with Southlake Carroll. They have won three straight, first shutting out Naaman Forest 31-0 followed by a game-winning field goal in OT vs. Timber Creek.

Eaton won a defensive battle in Week 6 vs. Fossil Ridge, 15-7 while Keller beat Timber Creek 34-7.

Keller linebacker Richard Silva leads the district with six sacks. Eaton has 17 sacks as a team through five games.

Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins (22) goes 73 yards for a touchdown against Keller Fossil Ridge during the second half, Thursday night, October 3 2019 played at the Keller ISD Sports Complex in Keller, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

8. Burleson Centennial vs. Cleburne

7:30 p.m. Friday (The Rock)

The Centennial Spartans got a big win over rival Burleson to retain The Boot in Week 6 and enter with a 5-1 overall record and 3-1 mark in District 5-5A Division 2.

Cleburne looks to rebound following a disappointing 26-23 loss to Arlington Seguin.

Centennial has won the last five meetings with the Yellow Jackets, including 45-0 last season.

Burleson Centennial Spartans mascot. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

9. Pantego Christian vs. Grace Prep

7:30 p.m. Friday (South Grand Prairie HS)

The Pantego Panthers are 5-1 and on pace for their most wins since 2009 when they won nine games. They have three running backs with six TDs, Jonah Harrison (569 yards, 7 TDs), Myion Hicks (574 yards, 6 TDs) and Kaden Paladini (353 yards, 6 TDs). The defense has 13 1/2 sacks and 10 picks.

Grace Prep is 4-1 after a 41-12 win over Legacy Prep Christian in Week 6.

Mason Brewer completed 17 of 29 passes for 326 yards and four TDs. DC Carruthers had 128 yards receiving and 2 TDs.

10. Azle at Boswell

7 p.m. Friday

The Battle of the Lake takes place in Week 7 at Pioneer Stadium and Boswell will look to slow down the Hornets, who come in 5-1 and riding a five-game winning streak after edging Crowley 48-47.

Boswell looks to get back in the win column after dropping a close decision 21-20 against Saginaw in the Battle of the Wheel. RB duo Cody Mayberry and Derrick Berry have rushed for over 780 yards and 11 TDs.

Azle running back Jacob Lee has 95 carries for 828 yards and 10 TDs. Azle won last year 41-27.

Azle’s Billy Heath, center, takes the ball up the middle for a touchdown and a 13-7 lead over Crowley during the first quarter of Friday’s football game at Hornet Stadium in Azle, Texas. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

5 Others

Plano vs. McKinney

Lewisville vs. Coppell

Trinity vs. Haltom

Prestonwood vs. Plano John Paul

North Side vs. Southwest