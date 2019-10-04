Centennial cruises to a 37-10 Battle of the Boot victory over Burleson

SHARE COPY LINK

Centennial accomplished three things Friday night against arch-rival Burleson in the school’s annual Battle of the Boot game.

The Spartans’ 37-10 victory over the Elks at Burleson ISD Stadium helped Centennial even the series at 4-4 and gave the Spartans their first two-game winning streak in the series. Most importantly, it gave Centennial a crucial win in District 5-5A Division II.

Centennial (5-1, 3-1) used a potent running game to hand the Elks (5-1, 3-1) their first loss of the season. The Spartans finished with 347 yards rushing on 55 plays and added 76 yards passing.

Slotback Jaylon Jackson paced the Spartans with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries. Fullback Jeff Kirven finished with a touchdown and 102 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Elks made things interesting in the third quarter as they scored 10 unanswered points to cut the Spartans lead to 17-10 with 7:49 to play in the third quarter.

Burleson’s first points came on a 23-yard field goal by Edgar Zaragoza. The boot was set up by a 12-yard run by Zaragoza on a fake field goal.

The Elks recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Centennial 8 and scored three plays later when Jarrett Austin burst into the end zone from two yards out to close the gap to 17-10 with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.

It was all Centennial from that point as the Spartans reeled off 20 unanswered points. Jackson sandwiched scoring runs of 12 and two yards around a 16-yard touchdown by Kirven.

After fumbling on its first possession of the game, Centennial scored on three of its final four drives.

The Spartans took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jacob Meyer scored on a one-yard run. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive in which the Spartans ran the ball 11 times for 61 yards.

An interception by Centennial’s Kendall Earhart at the Burleson 36 led to another touchdown. This time Meyer found the end zone from 10 yards out for a 14-0 lead with 10:18 to play in the second quarter.

With 3:01 to play in the second quarter, Zaragoza missed a 30-yard field.

Following the miss, the Spartans put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive that resulted in a 23-yard field by Josh Garcia that put Centennial up 17-0 as time expired in the first half.

The Spartans play at Cleburne Friday in district play while Burleson hosts Aledo Friday in a district game.