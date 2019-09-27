Nash runs for 308 yards and three touchdowns as Southwest rolls past Country Day

Southwest Christian School

Fort Worth Southwest Christian’s Myles Nash is a little Earl Campbell, a 5-foot-7 and 175-pound package of strength and speed.

But most of all, the senior running back is determined. as he scored from 16 yards out, twice, late in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles to a hard-fought 39-36 win over Fort Worth Country Day at Rosacker Stadium on Friday.

Nash finished the night with 308 yards on 21 carries and three TDs but nothing was as impressive as when he scored from 16 yards out with 6:43 to put his team ahead for the first time. The run was called back due to a holding call and then Nash did it again, this time with no penalty.

Southwest led 34-30 after the Nash run and then added to its lead with a safety on a bad punt snap by Country Day and then used the good field position off the free kick to position strong-legged Glen Kromann for a decisive 38-yard field goal for a 39-30 lead with just 2:25 to play.

Country Day fought back with a drive of pinpoint passing by its 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Stephen Murrin who connected with Chris Edwards for a 12-yard score with 50 seconds to play.

The game then ended when Southwest’s Alex Welch recovered Country Day’s onside kick attempt. Murrin ended the game with 249 yards passing on 13 completions with 3 TDs.

Southwest improved to 4-1 for the season while Country Day is now 1-3.