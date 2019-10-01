Who had the better game-winning field goal in Week 5? Burleson Centennial or Eaton?

Eaton kicker Dakota Lamb (49) and holder Braden St Ama (15) celebrate as the winning field goal goes through in overtime. Eaton beat Timber Creek 23-20. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019
David Kent
Special
Two field goals. Two wins.
But who had the better kick to walk-off in Week 5?
On Friday in Midlothian, Josh Garcia booted a 34-yarder as time expired to send the Burleson Centennial Spartans past the Panthers, who came in undefeated and No. 9 in the 5A state rankings.
