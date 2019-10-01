Who had the better game-winning field goal in Week 5? Burleson Centennial or Eaton?

Eaton kicker Dakota Lamb (49) and holder Braden St Ama (15) celebrate as the winning field goal goes through in overtime. Eaton beat Timber Creek 23-20. The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019 Special

Two field goals. Two wins.

But who had the better kick to walk-off in Week 5?

On Friday in Midlothian, Josh Garcia booted a 34-yarder as time expired to send the Burleson Centennial Spartans past the Panthers, who came in undefeated and No. 9 in the 5A state rankings.

Eaton beat Timber Creek on Thursday, 23-20, in overtime. Dakota Lamb kicked the game winner from 42 yards that hit the upright and bounced in for the Eagles’ victory.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cast your votes below the videos:

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK

Who had the better game-winning field goal in Week 5? Centennial Spartans vs. Midlothian Eaton Eagles vs. Timber Creek Created with