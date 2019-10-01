High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 6
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 5-0 in Week 5 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 6:
1. Argyle (4-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Liberty-Eylau 63-42. Next game vs. Sanger.
2. Decatur (5-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Glen Rose 42-28. Next game vs. WF Hirschi (10/11).
3. Grandview (5-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat West 42-14. Next game vs. Teague.
4. Nolan Catholic (5-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Dallas Lincoln 42-0. Next game vs. Bishop Lynch.
5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Houston St. Thomas 50-0. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian (10/10).
6. Pottsboro (5-0), Previous (8): The Cardinals beat Commerce 63-14. Next game vs. Van Alstyne.
7. Gunter (4-1), Previous (N/A): The Tigers beat Nocona 58-6. Next game vs. S&S.
8. Sunnyvale (5-0), Previous (9): The Raiders beat Dallas Madison 42-21. Next game vs. Caddo Mills (10/11).
9. Parish Episcopal (3-1), Previous (N/A): The Panthers beat TC-Addison 41-3. Next game vs. FW Christian.
10. Springtown (5-0), Previous (N/A): The Porcupines beat Graham 46-7. Next game vs. Mineral Wells (10/11).
On the fence: Gainesville, Grapevine Faith, Southwest Christian
