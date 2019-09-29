Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 5 of 2019 season

Burleson Centennial wins on game-winning field goal vs. Midlothian
Burleson Centennial sophomore kicker Josh Garcia boots a 34-yard field goal into the wind as time expires to give the Spartans a 23-21 win over 9th ranked Midlothian at Midlothian ISD Stadium on Friday, September 27, 2019.
