Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 5 of 2019 season

Burleson Centennial wins on game-winning field goal vs. Midlothian Burleson Centennial sophomore kicker Josh Garcia boots a 34-yard field goal into the wind as time expires to give the Spartans a 23-21 win over 9th ranked Midlothian at Midlothian ISD Stadium on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 5.

If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Allen

Argyle

Arlington

Burleson

Cleburne

Crowley

Dallas Christian

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Shelton

Decatur

Denton Guyer

Denton Ryan

DeSoto

Duncanville

Euless Trinity

Frisco

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lone Star

Gainesville

Grandview

Mansfield Summit

Mesquite

Muenster Sacred Heart

Nolan Catholic

Pottsboro

Prosper

Royse City

Southlake Carroll

Springtown

Sunnyvale

The Colony