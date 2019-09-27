Evans, Wilkerson combined for three touchdowns in Fossil Ridge’s win over Byron Nelson

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Colione Evans ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Russell Wilkerson caught eight passes for 195 yards and a score to rally Keller Fossil Ridge past Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller ISD Stadium on Friday.

Byron Nelson took the early lead when Houston Buckner picked off a pass and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown three minutes into the game. Maxwell Modeste’s 1-yard touchdown run finished off a 13-play scoring drive to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead one minute into the second quarter.

Fossil Ridge (1-3, 1-0) answered with its own long scoring drive, covering 75 yards in 10 plays. Wilkerson outleaped a pair of defenders in the right corner of the end zone to pull in an Austin Stohlman pass for an 8-yard touchdown with 7:02 remaining before halftime.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers recovered a fumble at the Byron Nelson 35-yard line. The play helped set up Evans’ five-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14-14 heading into the break.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Panthers missed out on a chance to take the lead when Byron Nelson recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:46 to play in the third quarter.

Fossil Ridge moved in front for the first time at 21-14 with 7:57 to play in the game. A 32-yard pass from Stohlman to Wilkerson set up the Panthers at the Byron Nelson 12-yard line. Stohlman finished off the series with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Cobbs three plays later.

Evans carried the Panthers’ offense during their game clinching drive. Fossil Ridge started on its own 19 with 6:43 to play. Evans ran the ball on all nine plays during the series and scored on a seven-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining to put Fossil Ridge up by 14.