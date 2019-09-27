Southlake Carroll overcomes slow start to blow past Keller in District 5-6A tilt

RJ Mickens makes spectacular TD catch Southlake Carroll wide receiver RJ Mickens hauls in a difficult pass from Will Bowers for a touchdown in the first half against Duncanville on Dec. 8, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake Carroll wide receiver RJ Mickens hauls in a difficult pass from Will Bowers for a touchdown in the first half against Duncanville on Dec. 8, 2018.

It’s been 20 years since Keller last beat Southlake Carroll on the football field and although it looked as though the Indians may have had the start to make it happen, they’ll have to wait for another year.

Carroll had to come from behind and then pulled away to post a 56-14 District 5-6A win over Keller Friday night at Dragon Stadium.

Once Keller pulled even with Carroll at 14-14, the Dragons never looked back.

But it started off with the makings of a great, close contest.

The Dragons used the quick strike to tack on 14 points late in the second quarter, which separated the two teams.

They then added four second half scores while shutting out the Indians.

Keller (2-2, 0-1) had forced Carroll into a 4th-and-goal from the 1 when the Indians recovered a fumble in the end zone on the first drive of the game.

While Keller couldn’t capitalize on the stop and had to punt, they’d get the ball back just a play later.

On first down, Keller’s Cannon Fouts hit Dragons QB Quinn Ewers from the backside and created a fumble which Keller managed to return to the Carroll 5.

On fourth down from the 1, Hayden Anderson found Nick Rocha in the end zone and the Indians were up 7-0.

Cade Wood returned the favor for Carroll (4-0, 1-0), finishing off a 70-yard drive from 8 yards out.

Carroll went up 14-7 when John Manero caught a 24-yard TD from Ewers.

Next, was Keller’s turn.

Keller eventually finished off a scoring drive when Anderson ran it in from 7-yards out. The series had seen a 64-yard TD pass nullified by a penalty for Keller.

Carroll then scored on two straight possessions – another TD pass from Ewers to Manero and one from Ewers to Wills Meyer from 40 yards out with just :23 remaining in the half.

Manero finished the game with eight catches 71 yards and three touchdowns while Ewers threw for five scores on 25-30 passing and 251 yards.

It was less than two minutes into the third period before Wood added another 2-yard run to the total, putting Carroll up 35-14.

Penalties also kept Keller from mounting many sustained drives. They drew 12 flags for 120 yards in just the first half.

The Carroll win now sets up a big showdown at Denton Guyer next Friday, pitting Dave Campbell’s number 7 and 8 teams against each other.

Keller will be the host team for a match with Timber Creek.