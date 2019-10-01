High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 6
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 5-0 in Week 5 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 6:
1. Frisco Lone Star (4-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Little Elm 56-13. Next game vs. Wakeland.
2. Denton Ryan (4-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Denton 59-28. Next game vs. Newman Smith.
3. Highland Park (4-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Wilson 66-0. Next game vs. Legacy (10/11).
4. Aledo (3-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Everman 42-13. Next game vs. Midlothian.
5. Lancaster (4-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Samuell 73-0. Next game vs. Dallas Sunset (10/11).
6. The Colony (4-0), Previous (6): The Cougars beat Frisco Centennial 42-35. Next game vs Frisco Liberty.
7. Crowley (5-0), Previous (8): The Eagles beat Saginaw 49-28. Next game vs. Azle.
8. Red Oak (3-1), Previous (9): The Hawks beat South Oak Cliff on Sept. 20. Next game vs. Dallas Jefferson.
9. Frisco (5-0), Previous (N/A): The Raccoons beat Reedy 35-31. Next game vs. Princeton.
10. Burleson Centennial (4-1), Previous (N/A): The Spartans beat Midlothian 23-21. Next game vs. Burleson.
On the fence: Burleson, Frisco Independence, Saginaw
