Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 5-0 in Week 5 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 6:

1. Frisco Lone Star (4-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Little Elm 56-13. Next game vs. Wakeland.

2. Denton Ryan (4-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Denton 59-28. Next game vs. Newman Smith.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Highland Park (4-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Wilson 66-0. Next game vs. Legacy (10/11).

4. Aledo (3-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Everman 42-13. Next game vs. Midlothian.

5. Lancaster (4-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Samuell 73-0. Next game vs. Dallas Sunset (10/11).

6. The Colony (4-0), Previous (6): The Cougars beat Frisco Centennial 42-35. Next game vs Frisco Liberty.

7. Crowley (5-0), Previous (8): The Eagles beat Saginaw 49-28. Next game vs. Azle.

8. Red Oak (3-1), Previous (9): The Hawks beat South Oak Cliff on Sept. 20. Next game vs. Dallas Jefferson.

9. Frisco (5-0), Previous (N/A): The Raccoons beat Reedy 35-31. Next game vs. Princeton.

10. Burleson Centennial (4-1), Previous (N/A): The Spartans beat Midlothian 23-21. Next game vs. Burleson.

On the fence: Burleson, Frisco Independence, Saginaw