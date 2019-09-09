Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 2 of 2019 season

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 2.

If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Allen

Argyle

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Arlington Oakridge

Burleson

Burleson Centennial

Caddo Mills

Carrollton Ranchview

Castleberry

Cleburne

Crowley

Dallas Adamson

Dallas Bishop Dunne

Dallas Christian

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Dallas Roosevelt

Dallas Shelton

Dallas White

Decatur

Denton Guyer

Denton Ryan

DeSoto

Duncanville

Episcopal School of Dallas

Euless Trinity

Flower Mound

Fort Worth All Saints

Fort Worth Calvary

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Frisco

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Legacy Christian

Frisco Lone Star

Gainesville

Grandview

Grapevine Faith

Godley

Highland Park

Keller Central

Lake Country Christian

Lake Worth

Lewisville

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Mansfield Summit

McKinney Christian

McKinney North

Mesquite

Midlothian

Muenster

Muenster Sacred Heart

Nolan Catholic

North Forney

North Garland

Parish Episcopal

Pilot Point

Plano John Paul II

Pottsboro

Prosper

Richardson

Rockwall-Heath

Royse City

Saginaw

Southlake Carroll

Springtown

Sunnyvale

The Colony

Weatherford