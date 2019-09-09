High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 2 of 2019 season
Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 2.
If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Argyle
Arlington
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Arlington Oakridge
Burleson Centennial
Caddo Mills
Carrollton Ranchview
Castleberry
Cleburne
Crowley
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Bishop Dunne
Dallas Christian
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Madison
Dallas Roosevelt
Dallas Shelton
Dallas White
Decatur
Denton Guyer
Denton Ryan
DeSoto
Duncanville
Episcopal School of Dallas
Euless Trinity
Flower Mound
Fort Worth All Saints
Fort Worth Calvary
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Frisco
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Legacy Christian
Frisco Lone Star
Gainesville
Grandview
Grapevine Faith
Godley
Highland Park
Keller Central
Lake Country Christian
Lake Worth
Lewisville
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Mansfield Summit
McKinney Christian
McKinney North
Mesquite
Midlothian
Muenster
Muenster Sacred Heart
Nolan Catholic
North Forney
North Garland
Parish Episcopal
Pilot Point
Plano John Paul II
Pottsboro
Prosper
Richardson
Rockwall-Heath
Royse City
Saginaw
Southlake Carroll
Springtown
Sunnyvale
The Colony
