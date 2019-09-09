High School Volleyball
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 9, 2019
Player of the week nominees are Jenna Ross (McKinney), Addie Ortman (Eaton), Kaley Brubaker (Saginaw), Lilly Taylor (Aledo), Savannah Kjolhede (Grapevine), Lauren Ransom (Frisco Liberty) and Jill Pressly (Plano West).
Team of the week nominees are Saginaw and McKinney.
Vote below.
The winners will be announced Wednesday.
If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a summary on why they should be nominated by Sunday night.
