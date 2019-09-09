Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 9, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week Sept. 2-7, 2019.

Player of the week nominees are Jenna Ross (McKinney), Addie Ortman (Eaton), Kaley Brubaker (Saginaw), Lilly Taylor (Aledo), Savannah Kjolhede (Grapevine), Lauren Ransom (Frisco Liberty) and Jill Pressly (Plano West).

Team of the week nominees are Saginaw and McKinney.

Vote below.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The winners will be announced Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a summary on why they should be nominated by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Jenna Ross, McKinney: 127 assists, 41 digs vs Guyer, Argyle Kaley Brubaker, Saginaw: 42 assists, 22 digs vs Fossil Ridge Lauren Ransom, Frisco Liberty: 50 assists, 18 digs vs Reedy, Centennial Addie Ortman, Eaton: 48 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces vs Boswell Savannah Kjolhede, Grapevine: 36 kills, 0.518%, 5 blocks vs Keller, Byron Nelson Lilly Taylor, Aledo: 21 kills, 0.405%, 2 aces, 32 digs vs Weatherford Jill Pressly, Plano West: 14 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces vs Carroll