Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week Sept. 9, 2019

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools

Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. By
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player and team of the week Sept. 2-7, 2019.

Player of the week nominees are Jenna Ross (McKinney), Addie Ortman (Eaton), Kaley Brubaker (Saginaw), Lilly Taylor (Aledo), Savannah Kjolhede (Grapevine), Lauren Ransom (Frisco Liberty) and Jill Pressly (Plano West).

Team of the week nominees are Saginaw and McKinney.

Vote below.

The winners will be announced Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a summary on why they should be nominated by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week
Jenna Ross, McKinney: 127 assists, 41 digs vs Guyer, Argyle
Kaley Brubaker, Saginaw: 42 assists, 22 digs vs Fossil Ridge
Lauren Ransom, Frisco Liberty: 50 assists, 18 digs vs Reedy, Centennial
Addie Ortman, Eaton: 48 assists, 13 digs, 3 aces vs Boswell
Savannah Kjolhede, Grapevine: 36 kills, 0.518%, 5 blocks vs Keller, Byron Nelson
Lilly Taylor, Aledo: 21 kills, 0.405%, 2 aces, 32 digs vs Weatherford
Jill Pressly, Plano West: 14 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces vs Carroll

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week
Saginaw: Rallied to beat Fossil Ridge 3-2, beat Crowley 3-1
McKinney: Upsets over Guyer, Argyle

