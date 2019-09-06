Klaus Schoenborn’s clutch defensive play helps Burleson upend Denton Braswell

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

With Denton Braswell threatening to make things interesting late, Burleson defensive end Klaus Schoenborn came up with a big play with 3:51 to play.

Schoenborn recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchback just when it seemed Braswell running back Jamerion Sanford was about to score. Sanford had the ball stripped at the Elks’ 1-yard line at the end of a 19-yard run.

From there, the Elks were able to run out the clock and come away with a 42-30 non-district win at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Burleson (2-0) was helped on the final drive by a five-yard penalty on fourth down for illegal participation that kept the march alive. It was the last of 19 penalties for the Bengals that cost them 183 yards.

Braswell (1-1) scored with a 6:20 to play on a 13-yard pass from Greyson Thompson to Tristan McClary that closed the lead to 42-30. The Bengals recovered the ensuing onside kick and moved to the Burleson 20 before Sanford fumbled.

Burleson, which finished with 390 yards of offense, scored twice from 85 yards out.

Leading 7-0 following a 49-yard pass from Blake Myers to Aswan Bonner, the Elks took a 14-0 lead with 54 seconds to play in the first quarter when Caleb Lewis broke free up the middle for an 85-yard touchdown run.

The teams then traded scores as Thompson found Jacob Hernandez open for a 24-yard score for Braswell that cut the lead to 14-6. The Elks responded with another Myers to Bonner touchdown this time from 24 yards out for a 21-6 lead.

Braswell countered with another Thompson touchdown pass this time from 31 yards to J.K. Carter. On the Elks next play from scrimmage, Myers hit Jaxon Winburn down the far sideline for an 85-yard score to put Burleson up 28-13 with 1:10 before halftime.

The Bengals scored with no time on the clock when Arturo Ramirez nailed a 31-yard field to send the teams into halftime with Burleson ahead, 28-16.

Braswell slice the lead to 28-23 early in the third quarter on a 55-yard scoring strike from Thompson to A.J. Flowers.

Burleson responded with a pair of touchdowns to push its lead to 42-23 as Myers scored on a 16-yard in the third quarter and Lewis found the end zone from 1-yard out in the fourth quarter.

Lewis finished with the game with 106 yards and two scores on nine carries. Myers completed 11-20 passes for 245 yards and three scores. Winburn caught four passes for 111 yards and a score while Bonner hauled in a pair of touchdowns passes and finished with four catches for 94 yards.

Thompson guided the Bengals offense to 461 yards on 70 plays. Thompson completed 31 of 37 passes for 270 yards. He threw four touchdown passes and was intercepted twice. Cam Smith had eight catches for 96 yards.

Burleson opens District 5-5A Division II play at home Friday versus Waco University.