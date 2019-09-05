Godley races out to huge halftime lead, eases by Trimble Tech

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

After being denied on its initial possession, Godley (2-0) scored the next three times it had the ball as the Wildcats dominated Trimble Tech, 52-0, Thursday night at Farrington Field.

Three of Godley’s six first half touchdowns came on the first play from scrimmage. All three were via the air.

Quarterback Ethan McBrayer connected on a 58-yard strike to Parker Priddy for the first one and the other two went to Brenen Hawkins for 80 and 47 yards. By halftime, McBrayer was 8 of 12 with no interceptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats built a 44-0 lead.

Priddy also returned an interception 22 yards for another score. Apparently reading and anticipating the play, he stepped in front of a sideline pass and ran untouched into the end zone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On his touchdown reception, he caught the ball in stride at the post at about the 30-yard line and ran the rest of the way to complete the 58-yard play.

On his first touchdown catch, Hawkins took a short pass in the flats, sidestepped a defender and outran the secondary down the sideline for the 80-yard score. It gave Godley a 20-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Hawkins, wooed by Texas Tech and Kansas Universities, missed the season opener due to injury.

As for the ground game, Kolby Bartlett rushed for Godley’s other two first half touchdowns from five and 32 yards.

McBreyer, Priddy, Bartlett, and Hawkins are all juniors.

For the game, Trimble Tech (1-1) was held to 153 yards and 11 first downs.