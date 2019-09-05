Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players, team of the week from Week 1

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Weatherford junior running back Dez Forrest was voted Dallas-Fort Worth high school football offensive player of the week for Week 1.

Forrest accounted for 476 yards and 9 touchdowns. He rushed for an area leading 289 yards with 7 TDs.

Forrest scored a total of 58 points, he added two 2-point conversions, which is good for fourth all-time in state history for points scored in a single game. It’s the most since 1941.

The Kangaroos beat Granbury 81-40, their most points in a game since 1935.

Waxahachie Life’s Robert Williams was voted defensive player of the week.

Williams had 3 interceptions, 1 pick-six, 4 pass deflections in a win vs. Ferris.

Team Of The Week

Saginaw was voted DFW football team of the week after its upset win vs. Haltom.

The Rough Riders, who lost to Haltom last year 66-7, knocked off the Buffalos on the road 23-21.

Saginaw received 42 percent of the votes. Arlington Martin came in second with 33 percent after its upset over No. 3 Lake Travis.

Guyer came in third with 14 percent after its shootout win at Aledo.

If you would like to nominate a player or team of the week this season, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday with a sentence or stat on why they should be nominated.