Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 1; Lake Ridge leads in offense
The 2019 Texas high school football season is officially underway with Week 1 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
OFFENSE
Grapevine Faith 571
Lake Country 464
Cleburne 461
Keller Central 432
Lamar 429
Sam Houston 424
FW Christian 416
Azle 406
DEFENSE
Trimble Tech 42
Cleburne 77
Grapevine Faith 136
Crowley 178
Oakridge 183
Summit 188
Eastern Hills 193
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 202
Trinity 204
Coll. Heritage 220
Sam Houston 234
LD Bell 235
PASSING
Carson Cross, FWC 332
Kris Sims, Arlington 293
Ken Seals, Weatherford 290
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 282
William Green, Benbrook 276
Jake Bishop, Aledo 275
Gavyn White, Keller Central 262
Austin Alexander, Grapevine 250
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 247
Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 232
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 227
Kainen McKinney, Summit 225
RUSHING
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 289
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 213
Braxton Ash, Coll. Heritage 183
Zach Mundell, Martin 176
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 159
Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 144
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 139
Caleb Texada, Grapevine 137
Dominique Johnson, Crowley 134
Jahbez Hawkins, Eaton 128
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 128
RECEIVING
Chance Luper, FWC 272
Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 251
Charles Brown, Arlington 245
Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 211
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 187
Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 178
Cooper Stillwell, Byron Nelson 137
Ben Gair, Grapevine 136
Hal Presley, Summit 126
Landon Walker, Keller Central 123
