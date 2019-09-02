High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 1; Lake Ridge leads in offense

The 2019 Texas high school football season is officially underway with Week 1 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

Lake Ridge 578

Grapevine Faith 571

Timberview 550

Summit 488

Aledo 485

Lake Country 464

Cleburne 461

Grapevine 459

Arlington 438

Keller Central 432

Lamar 429

Eaton 429

Sam Houston 424

FW Christian 416

Azle 406

DEFENSE

Trimble Tech 42

Cleburne 77

Grapevine Faith 136

Crowley 178

Oakridge 183

Summit 188

Eastern Hills 193

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 202

Trinity 204

Coll. Heritage 220

Sam Houston 234

LD Bell 235

PASSING

Carson Cross, FWC 332

Kris Sims, Arlington 293

Ken Seals, Weatherford 290

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 282

William Green, Benbrook 276

Jake Bishop, Aledo 275

Gavyn White, Keller Central 262

Austin Alexander, Grapevine 250

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 247

Isaiah Jones, Western Hills 232

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 227

Kainen McKinney, Summit 225

RUSHING

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 289

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 213

Braxton Ash, Coll. Heritage 183

Zach Mundell, Martin 176

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 159

Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 144

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 139

Caleb Texada, Grapevine 137

Dominique Johnson, Crowley 134

Jahbez Hawkins, Eaton 128

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 128

RECEIVING

Chance Luper, FWC 272

Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 251

Charles Brown, Arlington 245

Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 211

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 187

Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 178

Cooper Stillwell, Byron Nelson 137

Ben Gair, Grapevine 136

Hal Presley, Summit 126

Landon Walker, Keller Central 123

