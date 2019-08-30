Arlington High football tops Dallas Jesuit behind WR Brown’s 4 TDs

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year

Arlington High wide receiver Charles Brown made the most of his touches Friday night, scoring four touchdowns to lead the Colts to a 38-28 victory over Dallas Jesuit at UTA’s Maverick Stadium.

Brown only touched the ball eight times. He caught six passes for 245 yards, rushed once and lost a yard, then intercepted a Jesuit pass on his own 1-yard line with 3:06 remaining to clinch the victory.

Brown scored all of his touchdowns on passes from quarterback Kris Sims, who completed 10 of 20 passes for 293 yards. Sims was also the Colts’ leading rusher, with 11 carries for 74 yards.

Brown caught a 99-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter, three plays after Jesuit had turned the ball over on downs. Jesuit came away without a score despite a 19-play drive (plus another four called back by penalties) that took almost eight minutes of the third quarter. Sims threw a beautiful pass down the left sideline, finding Brown about 50 yards downfield, behind all of the Rangers’ defenders.

Brown caught a 79-yard TD later in the fourth quarter for Arlington’s final score. Brown also caught a 28-yard TD in the first quarter and scored on a 34-yard reception in the second quarter.

The Colts took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Rangers rallied with 21 points before halftime. Arlington never trailed, but only outgained Jesuit by a few yards in total offense, 438-422. The Rangers piled up 25 first downs to the Colts’ 15, plus forced three Arlington turnovers.

Jesuit’s Jake Taylor rushed 25 times for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Wyatt Garrett caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs. QB Rance Holman completed 25 of 42 passes for 254 yards and three TDs.

Jesuit’s E.J. Smith, a highly recruited senior and the son of former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, didn’t play against Arlington because of an ankle sprain.

The game was the season opener for both teams. Arlington will play Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Maverick Stadium next Friday, while Jesuit will host DeSoto.

