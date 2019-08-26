Former Keller standout, a Texas Tech walk-on, receives surprise scholarship from coach

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells ended his first training camp with the Red Raiders by rewarding eight walk-on student-athletes with scholarships on Aug. 22 during a surprise presentation, including two from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Keller’s Connor Killian, Allen’s Mark Richardson and the six other walk-on athletes stood midfield with Wells and the rest of the team at Jones AT&T Stadium before a video played to indicate all eight had received scholarships.

The others are sophomore tight end Tyler Carr, redshirt freshman wide receiver Caden Leggett, sophomore linebacker Michael Nelson, sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon, junior running back Jax Welch and senior defensive lineman Malik Essilfie.

“That’s one of the coolest moments for any coach,” Wells told his team that was stated in a press release.

Killian played tight end at Keller before moving to linebacker as a senior. He was also the team’s long snapper. Killian recorded 73 tackles, four for loss, three sacks and one interception as a senior.

He was voted all-district first-team in his final two seasons with the Indians.

“The program can’t give you back as much as you are going to give the program. If you have that attitude, every one of us are going to be overachievers,” Wells said.

Texas Tech opens the season Saturday against Montana State.