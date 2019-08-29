Haslet Eaton clicks in all phases to overpower White Settlement Brewer

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year

Haslet Eaton quarterback Amari Blount threw for three touchdowns while his team piled up 429 total yards as the Eagles opened the 2019 season with a 45-26 victory over White Settlement Brewer on Thursday night at Northwest ISD Stadium.

The Eagles ground attack was led by Jahbez Hawkins and Hayden Talley, who each rushed for more than 100 yards. Talley rushed for 112 yards, while Hawkins added 128 yards and a 13-yard touchdown. Talley had a 53-yard carry early in the game, and Hawkins posted a 52-yard run in the closing seconds.

Game was over when: The Bears went three-and-out to start the second half. The Eagles needed just five plays for Blount to score on a 3-yard run. The touchdown had been set up on the play before when Blount hit Max McCuiston for a 47-yard gain. The third quarter still had more than nine minutes remaining, but Eaton led 35-10.

Play of the game: On the third play from scrimmage, Blount aired it out, throwing the ball 50 yards downfield. Luke Jeskevic caught the bomb for a 59-yard TD, and the Eagles were flying.

Offensive player of the game: Blount showed a strong arm, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.

Defensive player of the game: Eaton safety Oscar Moore scored the Eagles’ final touchdown when he intercepted a pass with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and returned it 31 yards. The Eagles held Brewer to just 94 yards rushing on 35 attempts.

Unsung hero of the game: Jeskevic joined Hawkins and Talley as Eagles that gained more than 100 yards. He finished the game with five catches for 103 yards. For Brewer, C.J. Houston touched the ball just seven times but scored two touchdowns. Bears kicker/punter Jorge Estrada averaged 47 yards on four punts and kicked two field goals.

What’s next? Brewer is at home with Eaton going on the road, with both teams playing on Friday, Sept. 6. Brewer hosts Sherman at 7 p.m., while Eaton travels to the Gopher-Warrior Bowl to play South Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m.

