High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1
Tim Buchanan, Aledo start 2019 varsity season
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Week 1 games
Cedar Hill vs Allen
Duncanville vs Lancaster
Highland Park vs Rockwall
Marcus vs Arl. Bowie
Guyer vs Aledo
Union vs Lake Ridge
Crowley vs Everman
Coll. Heritage vs Lovejoy
Brewer vs Eaton
Midway vs Euless Trinity
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Lovejoy, Eaton, Trinity
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Lovejoy, Brewer, Trinity
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity
Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union , Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Midway
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Guyer, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Allen, Duncanville, Rockwall, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Trinity
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Lovejoy, Eaton, Trinity
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Midway
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Everman, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Trinity
