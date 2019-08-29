Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 1

Tim Buchanan, Aledo start 2019 varsity season Coach Buc won 227 games and five state titles in 21 seasons as Aledo head coach. He made the move up to athletic director in 2014, where he spent the past five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Buc won 227 games and five state titles in 21 seasons as Aledo head coach. He made the move up to athletic director in 2014, where he spent the past five years.

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Week 1 games

Cedar Hill vs Allen

Duncanville vs Lancaster

Highland Park vs Rockwall

Marcus vs Arl. Bowie

Guyer vs Aledo

Union vs Lake Ridge

Crowley vs Everman

Coll. Heritage vs Lovejoy

Brewer vs Eaton

Midway vs Euless Trinity

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Lovejoy, Eaton, Trinity

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Lovejoy, Brewer, Trinity

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity

Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union , Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Midway

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Guyer, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Allen, Duncanville, Rockwall, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Trinity

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Lake Ridge, Crowley, Lovejoy, Eaton, Trinity

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Bowie, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Midway

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Everman, Heritage, Brewer, Trinity

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Allen, Duncanville, Highland Park, Marcus, Aledo, Union, Crowley, Heritage, Eaton, Trinity

