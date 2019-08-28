High School Football

Survey: Meek Mill song voted most popular pregame tune among football players in DFW

Nothing gets you hyped up more than listening to your favorite song just before the big game.

As the Texas high school football season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which song is being played the most just before kickoff among Dallas-Fort Worth players.

We surveyed 25 high school football players and NBA Youngboy and Meek Mill both came up four times, but it was Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares that was the most picked tune. Kodak Black came up three times.

Here are the results:

4x - Stunna 4 Vegas

Ballin - DJ Mustard

Blood Sweat Tears - Future

Dreams and Nightmares - Meek Mill (4 times)

Finally Rich - Chief Keef

Goin Baby - DaBaby

Knocking on Heavens Door - Guns N’ Roses

Last Resort - Papa Roach

Mama Said Knock You Out - LL Cool J

No Flockin - Kodak Black

Red Rum - NBA Youngboy

Roll in Peace - Kodak Black

Rumors - Lee Brice

Skrilla - Kodak Black

Shoota - Playboi Carti

Stepped On - NBA Youngboy

Throw it Up - Lil Jon

Thunderstruck - AC/DC

Till I Collapse - Eminem

War With Us - NBA Youngboy (2 times)

Watch Me Ball - G Herbo

