Survey: Meek Mill song voted most popular pregame tune among football players in DFW
Nothing gets you hyped up more than listening to your favorite song just before the big game.
As the Texas high school football season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which song is being played the most just before kickoff among Dallas-Fort Worth players.
We surveyed 25 high school football players and NBA Youngboy and Meek Mill both came up four times, but it was Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares that was the most picked tune. Kodak Black came up three times.
Here are the results:
4x - Stunna 4 Vegas
Ballin - DJ Mustard
Blood Sweat Tears - Future
Dreams and Nightmares - Meek Mill (4 times)
Finally Rich - Chief Keef
Goin Baby - DaBaby
Knocking on Heavens Door - Guns N’ Roses
Last Resort - Papa Roach
Mama Said Knock You Out - LL Cool J
No Flockin - Kodak Black
Red Rum - NBA Youngboy
Roll in Peace - Kodak Black
Rumors - Lee Brice
Skrilla - Kodak Black
Shoota - Playboi Carti
Stepped On - NBA Youngboy
Throw it Up - Lil Jon
Thunderstruck - AC/DC
Till I Collapse - Eminem
War With Us - NBA Youngboy (2 times)
Watch Me Ball - G Herbo
