Survey: Meek Mill song voted most popular pregame tune among football players in DFW

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Nothing gets you hyped up more than listening to your favorite song just before the big game.

As the Texas high school football season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which song is being played the most just before kickoff among Dallas-Fort Worth players.

We surveyed 25 high school football players and NBA Youngboy and Meek Mill both came up four times, but it was Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares that was the most picked tune. Kodak Black came up three times.

Here are the results:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

4x - Stunna 4 Vegas

Ballin - DJ Mustard

Blood Sweat Tears - Future

Dreams and Nightmares - Meek Mill (4 times)

Finally Rich - Chief Keef

Goin Baby - DaBaby

Knocking on Heavens Door - Guns N’ Roses

Last Resort - Papa Roach

Mama Said Knock You Out - LL Cool J

No Flockin - Kodak Black

Red Rum - NBA Youngboy

Roll in Peace - Kodak Black

Rumors - Lee Brice

Skrilla - Kodak Black

Shoota - Playboi Carti

Stepped On - NBA Youngboy

Throw it Up - Lil Jon

Thunderstruck - AC/DC

Till I Collapse - Eminem

War With Us - NBA Youngboy (2 times)

Watch Me Ball - G Herbo

</div> </p>