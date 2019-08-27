Week-long Texas Football Days on FSSW continues; caps off with Texas Tech, TCU openers

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

For the third straight season, Fox Sports Southwest and the UIL are bringing Texas Football Days to kick off the 2019 season. The show began on Sunday and will run through Saturday on FSSW.

The week-long celebration will get fans ready for the season and conclude with live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games; Wall at Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the “Battle of the Axe” rivalry game between Denison and Sherman from Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

FSSW live coverage will kick off Aug. 29 with Texas Football Days one-hour pregame show hosted by Erin Hartigan with coaching legend Ken Purcell and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.

Coverage begins from the Mason Puncher Dome at 6 p.m.

The celebration will end on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Montana State at Texas Tech at 3 p.m. and Arkansas Pine-Bluff at TCU at 7 p.m. Both games will be aired on FSSW Plus.

FSSW will deliver live look-ins at 11 games across the state

Katy at North Shore

Plano West at Reedy

Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Memorial

Ira at Crowell

Anton at Jayton

Kerrville Tivy at Dripping Springs

Argyle at Stephenville

Cedar Park at Austin Vandegrift

Mission at Mission Veterans Memorial

Tascosa at Abilene

Longview at Lufkin