High School Football
Week-long Texas Football Days on FSSW continues; caps off with Texas Tech, TCU openers
For the third straight season, Fox Sports Southwest and the UIL are bringing Texas Football Days to kick off the 2019 season. The show began on Sunday and will run through Saturday on FSSW.
The week-long celebration will get fans ready for the season and conclude with live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games; Wall at Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the “Battle of the Axe” rivalry game between Denison and Sherman from Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
FSSW live coverage will kick off Aug. 29 with Texas Football Days one-hour pregame show hosted by Erin Hartigan with coaching legend Ken Purcell and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.
Coverage begins from the Mason Puncher Dome at 6 p.m.
The celebration will end on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Montana State at Texas Tech at 3 p.m. and Arkansas Pine-Bluff at TCU at 7 p.m. Both games will be aired on FSSW Plus.
FSSW will deliver live look-ins at 11 games across the state
Katy at North Shore
Plano West at Reedy
Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Memorial
Ira at Crowell
Anton at Jayton
Kerrville Tivy at Dripping Springs
Argyle at Stephenville
Cedar Park at Austin Vandegrift
Mission at Mission Veterans Memorial
Tascosa at Abilene
Longview at Lufkin
