TCU football: Here’s the latest on RB Sewo Olonilua’s status

TCU coach Gary Patterson had a simple answer when asked about senior running back Sewo Olonilua’s status during Monday’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference.

“He is available,” Patterson said, “But that doesn’t mean he’ll play.”

Olonilua faces possible drug charges after being arrested in late May in Walker County. The Walker County criminal district attorney’s office has yet to make a decision on the case.

Olonilua led TCU with 635 yards rushing last season, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. The highlight came when he rushed for 194 yards in TCU’s victory over Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl. Olonilua earned offensive MVP honors.

For his career, Olonilua has rushed for 1,087 yards on 214 carries with 10 touchdowns in 40 games played.