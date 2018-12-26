TCU prevails in overtime of Cheez-It Bowl in battle of inept offenses

People expected TCU and Cal to put on a defensive battle in the Cheez-It Bowl. Offensive meltdowns may be more apt.

Whatever the description, TCU and Cal found a way to go to overtime to settle the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night at Chase Field. And TCU prevailed with a 10-7 victory in the first overtime.

Thank junior kicker Jonathan Song, who drilled a 27-yard field goal to end it. TCU (7-6) ended a season plagued by injuries with a winning record.

Coach Gary Patterson improved to 7-0 against Pac-12 schools and has now won 10 of his last 13 bowl games. Oh, and he’s also now 9-0 when his teams throw for less than 100 yards.

TCU had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but junior kicker Cole Bunce had a 44-yard field goal attempt sail wide left as time expired.





So a 7-7 game went to overtime. It was somewhat fitting for a game that featured more interceptions and punts than scores. TCU almost ended it early in overtime, too, when linebacker Jawuan Johnson had an interception almost returned for touchdown.

But TCU had a sideline interference penalty on Johnson’s interception, forcing it to start on its own 40. But running backs Sewo Olonilua and Emari Demercado did enough to get TCU into chip-shot field goal range.

Olonilua was the star of the night for the Frogs, ending with 194 yards rushing on 32 carries. Not much positive can be said about the passing games.

The teams combined to throw nine interceptions, breaking the previous Cheez-It Bowl high of six between Arizona and New Mexico in 1997.

TCU had just 24 passing yards at the end of regulation, which would have be an all-time low in the Patterson era. The previous low? November 2006 when TCU finished with 25 passing yards at New Mexico.

But the Frogs had 4 yards passing in overtime for 28. That’s the fewest since the 2006 game.

Somewhat stunningly, TCU entered the game 8-0 in games when it has under 100 yards passing in the Patterson era. The last time the Frogs pulled it off was last season at Texas Tech, a 27-3 victory with just 85 yards passing.





The game also saw TCU prized freshman recruit Justin Rogers make his college debut.

Rogers entered the game in the fourth quarter and had a three-and-out drive. The Frogs ran a “wildcat” formation on first down, Rogers was sacked for a 4-yard loss on second down and then he threw a 1-yard completion to Olonilua.





Rogers has been rehabbing his way back from a severe knee injury he sustained his senior year in high school. Patterson has said Rogers’ knee is healthy, but he is dealing with a drop foot condition.

TCU fifth-year senior Grayson Muehlstein was struggling mightily against Cal’s defense. Muehlstein was 5 for 18 for 8 yards passing with four interceptions and no touchdowns when he exited the game. Muehlstein got up limping after a run in the second half.

Rogers played only that one series before Muehlstein returned to the game.

The four interceptions by Muehlstein are the most thrown by a TCU quarterback in a bowl game since Casey Printers threw four in the 2001 Galleryfurniture Bowl at the Astrodome.

Muehlstein wasn’t alone in turning the ball over. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers threw three interceptions in the opening half, and Chase Forrest threw an interception in the fourth quarter and another in overtime.

The first half featured seven points, seven punts and six interceptions. Yes, each team had three interceptions in the first half.





Cal, which ranked among the best teams in the country with 17 interceptions in the regular season, capitalized on its first interception.

Muehlstein and receiver Jarrison Stewart weren’t on the same page, giving Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins an easy interception on the TCU 34.

Cal showed the most offensive firepower on the next drive. Chase Garbers found Kanawai Noa for a 30-yard gain, and then Garbers kept it himself on a 4-yard run to score.

Muehlstein threw an interception to open the second quarter. Hawkins came down with it once again, and returned it to the TCU 17. But the Frogs defense responded when senior free safety Niko Small intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 45 yards.

Two plays later, though, Muehlstein threw his third interception of the half.

TCU’s offense made just two trips into Cal territory in the opening half. The Frogs finished with 83 total yards, including just 10 passing.

But they found a way to win it in the end.

For TCU, the game had plenty of firsts in its own right.

It marked the first time TCU has played in a stadium used primarily for baseball as Chase Field is home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Linebacker Montrel Wilson, a Keller Fossil Ridge product, got game action for the first time this season, registering a tackle for loss.

And it marked the first meeting between TCU and Cal. The two programs will see each other again with a home-and-home series scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

And it was the first bowl win for TCU in Phoenix, where the Frogs had been 0-2 before Wednesday.