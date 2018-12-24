‘He’s silky when he gets the ball in his hands.’ Cal well aware of TCU WR Jalen Reagor

For every Cal defender who watched film of TCU’s offense, there’s one guy who stood out every time.





“They’re a very talented bunch, specifically No. 1,” Cal free safety Ashtyn Davis said.

Added inside linebacker Evan Weaver: “They have a really good receiver, No. 1.”

No. 1 is TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, one of the few bright spots throughout an up-and-down 2018 season for the Frogs.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

And, while most expect a defensive battle between TCU and Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday at Phoenix’s Chase Field, there are playmakers on each side.

TCU’s unquestioned threat is Reagor. He finished the regular season with 1,061 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

He dazzled when he took a screen pass 65 yards for a TD at Baylor. He scored twice in the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, including an 83-yard TD run.





Of Reagor’s 11 TDs this season (nine receiving, two rushing), five have been on plays of at least 50 yards.

“When I think of dynamic and I think of elite, he’s the first player that comes to my mind on TCU,” Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk said. “He’s a very great athlete. He’s a great football player. He’s silky when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s made some pretty crazy plays when I watched him on film. We know he’s a really good player and good opponent, so I’m excited for our defense to get the opportunity to go against him.

“I’m excited for our DBs who had a great season to be challenged. It’s going to be a challenge every single play and we’re up for it.”

Cal has plenty of faith in its secondary. This is a group that is tied for eighth nationally in interceptions (17), and has limited opponents to less than 200 yards passing (187.3).

Only three wide receivers reached the 100-yard mark in yards receiving against Cal. Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell (105 yards on seven catches), Stanford’s JJ Arcega-Whiteside (109 yards on five catches) and Idaho State’s Mitch Gueller (156 yards on six catches) are on the short list.

For Cal, the key to containing opposing team’s playmakers is communication.

“Just making sure that as a defensive unit, we’re all on the same page,” Kunaszyk said. “As long as we’re on the same page, we’ve got a chance. That’s what we want – a chance to put ourselves in position to make a play or contain somebody.”

Cal will have its hands full with Reagor.

Reagor has been TCU’s most consistent offensive threat throughout the season, and enters the game on a school-record seven consecutive games with a TD reception.

But Cal’s secondary boast similar accolades.

“Our defensive backs truly believe that they’re the best defensive backs in the country,” Weaver said. “When they get a chance to be able to go prove themselves, especially outside of the Pac-12, I think it kind of gets them more juiced for the game and show everybody else who they are.”

Added Davis, Cal’s safety: “We really look forward to going against the best. They like to get him the ball because he’s a talented dude.”

Facing Frogs’ D

Cal center Addison Ooms feels his fellow linemen and offense is prepared to face TCU’s signature 4-2-5 defense.

Ooms has watched film of TCU and knows it tries to disguise different formations and packages. That is exactly what Ooms and his team see everyday in practice as Cal does similar things.

“Our defense, in my opinion, is the best at disguising stuff,” Ooms said. “It’s incredible the things that they do, so playing against our defense for the past two years is huge because we see how they do it.”

As far as individual matchups, Ooms is looking forward to facing TCU defensive tackle Corey Bethley. Bethley started every game and finished the regular season with 8.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks.

“He’s a very talented player,” Ooms said. “They do a lot of things horizontally with their movement and he’s still able to create a lot of penetration. He’s a strong player. He’s very quick too. It’s going to be a challenge playing against him, but it’s going to be fun.”

Final word

“In this day and age, to do what he’s done for the length of time and win as much as he’s won is really impressive. Always had a lot of respect for him and how his teams play. You know you’re always going to get a really well-coached team and a really tough and physical team. It’s been year in and year out. You don’t see that as much anymore with the dynamics of college football. For somebody to do it that long at that level is very, very impressive.” – Cal coach Justin Wilcox on TCU’s Gary Patterson