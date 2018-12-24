Tough decision upcoming for elite TCU lineman: Leave early for NFL or return for senior season?

TCU right tackle Lucas Niang is weighing his options about possibly turning professional after Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl, or returning to school for his senior season.

“I’m not sure,” Niang said about returning to TCU next season. “I haven’t made a decision yet, but I’ll decide after the game.

“The goal [is to play in the NFL], but I’m not in a rush. I think highly of myself and I would like to go pretty high. If that’s not the case, I’m coming right back.”

The NFL will advise underclassmen players on their draft stock, and typically recommend returning to school unless a player is considered a first-round talent.

Niang was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big 12 first-team at tackle. Niang allowed no sacks and just seven pressures, according to the website, and graded out with the second-best blocking efficiency behind Kansas State’s Dalton Risner.

At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Niang certainly has the frame to succeed at the next level. TCU coach Gary Patterson has said multiple times that he won’t try and sway a player one way or the other about trying to make it at the next level.

All Patterson does is try and ensure his players have all the information at their disposal before making such a significant decision.

Niang was the one constant on TCU’s offensive line this season. He is the only O-lineman who started every game this season. He’s started the Frogs’ last 20 games at right tackle.

“I can say I did my job, but after every game I still feel like there’s a ways to go,” Niang said. “I can still get a lot better. I just want to be more dominant.”

Niang has benefitted by going against defensive ends such as L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu every day in practice. Collier and Banogu have been invited to the Senior Bowl next month, and should make it in the NFL.

Each of them feels the same about Niang.

“I used to have Lucas’s number a lot, then over the summer he figured out this new kick step,” Banogu said. “Ever since he’s got that new kick step, he’s been harder to get around. And confidence goes a long ways. He’s gained a lot of confidence. He’s grown a lot as a tackle and as a player and as a leader.

“I’m looking forward to him doing his thing. It might be on Sundays, it might still be on Saturdays. I don’t know. Whatever he does, I’ll be proud of him. Just hope later on down the road I’ll get to go against him a couple more times.”