TCU has tons of NFL hopefuls in 2019. Here’s who is on Senior Bowl watch list

TCU has seen plenty of players selected to the Senior Bowl.

Defensive ends L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu boosted their draft stocks in Mobile, Alabama last January. Collier impressed with how he fared against the top senior offensive tackles, and Banogu showed versatility working at linebacker.

Each were taken in the Top 50 picks of last year’s NFL Draft.

Next year’s Senior Bowl could see even more Frogs trying to make a name. In fact, four TCU players have been named to the bowl game’s preliminary watch list: offensive tackle Lucas Niang, running backs Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson, and cornerback Jeff Gladney.

Niang and Gladney are possible first-round talents for next year’s NFL Draft, as is junior wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Niang, the right tackle who was the only offensive lineman to start all 13 games last season, didn’t allow a sack last year. Gladney, meanwhile, is a shut down corner who had a team-best 13 pass breakups.

Olonilua and Anderson are versatile running backs who flashed last season. Olonilua shined in the Cheez-It Bowl, earning offensive MVP honors, and Anderson had the longest scoring run in TCU history against Ohio State.

TCU also has a few players who aren’t on the watch list that may deserve an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Safety Innis Gaines is a prototypical NFL strong safety that can cover space and tackle; defensive end Shameik Blackshear is expected to have a breakout season by transitioning to a new defensive scheme; and offensive tackle Anthony McKinney is an intriguing prospect that passes the eye test.