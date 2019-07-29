TCU football just got a QB commitment from... Germany? Yep, and he passes eye test

TCU’s Recruiting Reach Has Become Nation-Wide In his annual National Signing Day press conference, TCU head coach Gary Patterson said his program has reached new levels of national name recognition. (Video: Travis L. Brown) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his annual National Signing Day press conference, TCU head coach Gary Patterson said his program has reached new levels of national name recognition. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

TCU’s quarterback of the future could be from Germany.

Seriously.

Alexander Honig of Roth, Germany, announced his commitment to TCU on Monday afternoon. Honig is TCU’s first commitment for the 2021 class, and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

“This is the first German scholarship player I can recall TCU landing,” said Jeremy Clark, recruiting expert and publisher of Horned Frog Blitz.

“Honig is as good a quarterback as I’ve seen this spring and summer after attending several camps. He’s very athletic.”

TCU likes athletic players, of course, and have been going more and more outside the state to land players. But this is still a program that saw its first non-Texan start at quarterback -- Connecticut native Mike Collins at Kansas last October -- for the first time in Gary Patterson’s 21 seasons last year.

Before Collins, the last previous non-Texas native to start at quarterback was Derek Canine from Birmingham, Michigan, in the final five games in 1997.

So Honig will have a chance to make a substantial impact on TCU’s program. Signs point toward him having that ability.

Honig checks in at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and has 11-inch hands. He runs the 40-yard dash in the 4.7-second range, and recorded a 36-inch vertical at Baylor.

Honig took part in a TCU camp this past weekend on an unofficial visit, and was sold on the school. He also received an offer from Baylor.

To Clark, Honig passes the eye test and has sound fundamentals.

“What impressed me the most when seeing him in person was his overall knowledge of the game,” Clark said. “As an international player you wouldn’t expect him to have the type of mechanics and technique he possessed. As you would expect with his size, he has a very strong arm but again I was just as impressed with his accuracy which is something he has worked and been developed at. The Frogs are getting a big-time player.”

Honig thanked a number of family, coaches and friends in announcing his decision to land at TCU.

Bleacher Report profiled Honig in a feature story earlier this month with the headline, “If you were to build a quarterback, this is what it would look like.”

Well, TCU and Fort Worth football fans are now in line to get a first-hand look at it.