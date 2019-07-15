Here’s the latest on TCU RB Sewo Olonilua’s status

Sewo Olonilua faces drug charges in Walker County, Texas. AP

TCU is letting the legal process take its course before making a decision on running back Sewo Olonilua’s status.

Athletic department officials have not taken any discipline measures as of yet.

Olonilua is facing a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance weighing more than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He also faces a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The Walker County criminal district attorney’s office has yet to determine whether to go forward with the charges. No court date has been set yet.

As far as TCU is concerned, until something happens legally, it’ll stand pat. There is no contingency plans should this legal process drag into fall camp. Officials expect to know more on the matter when fall camp starts in early August.

Olonilua, a Kingwood product who has graduated, is expected to be part of a dynamic backfield for the Frogs next season. He led TCU in rushing last season, capped with a 194-yard performance in TCU’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Cal that earned him the bowl’s offensive MVP honors.

Olonilua finished his junior season with 635 yards rushing and two TDs. For his career, he has rushed for 1,087 yards on 214 carries with 10 touchdowns in 40 games.

Behind Olonilua, TCU has returners in Darius Anderson and Emari Demercado.

Anderson was the Frogs’ second-leading rusher last season with 598 yards and three TDs. His 93-yard TD run against Ohio State early last season ranks the longest in TCU history.

Demercado, meanwhile, rushed for 224 yards on 57 carries. He is listed as the backup running back behind Olonilua on the post-spring depth chart with Anderson as the third-string back for now.

TCU also brought in a couple highly-rated running backs in its recruiting class -- Newton’s Darwin Barlow and Wichita Falls Hirschi’s Daimarqua Foster.

TCU, coming off a 7-6 year, opens next season against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.