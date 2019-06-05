The latest on TCU’s plans for Ohio State ex-QB Matthew Baldwin’s immediate eligibility

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin hopes to get a waiver from NCAA and compete for QB job next season. AP Photo

TCU is close to submitting an immediate eligibility waiver to the NCAA on behalf of Ohio State transfer quarterback Matthew Baldwin.

“We expect to submit it by the end of the week,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati told the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

The exact nature of Baldwin’s claims for immediate eligibility is confidential.

Baldwin wouldn’t reveal many details when he talked about coming to TCU earlier this off-season, but Ohio State did undergo a coaching change from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day.

That change could have affected players for various reasons.

To obtain immediate eligibility, TCU and Baldwin have to show the transfer is because of “circumstances outside of the student-athlete’s control and directly impacts the health, safety or well-being of the student-athlete,” according to NCAA bylaws.

That’s a vaguely worded policy and a number of players have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA of late.

It remains to be seen whether Baldwin’s appeal will be convincing enough to grant him immediate eligibility.

But, according to sources, TCU is not going to demean Ohio State the way Missouri has done to TCU in the Shawn Robinson waiver claim.

Robinson alleges mistreatment by the TCU coaching staff in his immediate eligibility claim filed by Missouri, something that TCU is contesting its grounds on.

TCU is defending its coaching staff in how they handle players, specifically when it comes to injuries.

The NCAA has yet to rule on Robinson’s case, according to sources.

For TCU, if the NCAA grants Baldwin the appeal, the school will be happy to add another quarterback to the starting job mix along with Alex Delton, Justin Rogers, Max Duggan and Mike Collins.

But TCU is not going to do at the expense of Ohio State.

As Baldwin told the Star-Telegram a few weeks ago, “We are going to file to get a waiver, but you never know with those.”

A timeline on when the NCAA will make a decision on Baldwin’s immediate eligibility status is unknown. As far as TCU is concerned, it doesn’t have to know for a couple months with the season starting Aug. 31 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.

Baldwin would not be guaranteed to win the job, either, over Delton, Duggan, Rogers and Collins. Delton had a solid showing this spring, and Duggan is making a favorable impression early on as a true freshman.

Rogers, meanwhile, continues to make progress from a severe knee injury sustained his senior season in high school, and Collins is expected to be ready for fall camp.

Baldwin, who was 20 of 36 for 246 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Ohio State’s spring game, would be another intriguing candidate to add to that competition, if cleared.