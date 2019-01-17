TCU’s newest QB Alex Delton: ‘My best football is ahead of me’

He might not be a household name like Jalen Hurts or Kelly Bryant. But Alex Delton is bringing everything TCU wants in a grad transfer quarterback.

He’s got experience. He’s got leadership abilities. And he’s got a competitive fire to prove people wrong.

“I feel like my best football is in front of me,” Delton said during a phone interview Wednesday night. “I haven’t touched the surface, battling injuries and things not going my way. But I feel equipped. I feel healthy. My mind is clear.

“I feel like TCU made a great choice offering me. I hope TCU fans are open to the whole deal because I’m going to do everything I can to put points on the board in my power as a quarterback. I’m going to prepare and work as hard as anyone. That’s my edge -- I’m going to try and outwork you.”

Delton is expected to arrive on campus Friday, and is ready to compete for the starting job. Flipping his commitment from UTEP, which is coached by Dana Dimel, his former offensive coordinator at K-State, wasn’t easy.

But the idea of playing in at another Big 12 school and competing for a starting job was simply too enticing to pass up.

“It was a tough decision,” said Delton, who plans to work on his master’s of liberal arts at TCU. “I’m very close to Coach Dimel. He’s a heckuva coach, better man. But TCU offered me an opportunity that I could not pass up.

“We have the talent, we have the guys, who can win. I’m excited. I think this will be my best year of college football.”

Delton grew up in Hays, Kansas, about an hour north of TCU coach Gary Patterson’s hometown of Rozel, Kansas. Delton came away impressed in his interactions with Patterson and the rest of the TCU coaching staff.

He talked with everyone from former quarterback Kenny Hill, a transfer himself who served as a student assistant last season, to offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to offensive analyst Tony Savino.

“I feel comfortable with all these guys,” Delton said. “Not one person has said anything negative about Coach Cumbie, or any of them. They’re all standup guys and I trust them.

“And Coach Patterson and I ... we’re Western Kansas boys. I respect him for what he does. He’s a heckuva coach, a heckuva man. He’s a smart mind in the game of football. You can see how in-depth he goes with things and how his mindset is. I put all my trust in him. I believe in him.”

On the field, Delton is a dual-threat quarterback who rushed for eight touchdowns in 2017, but never won the full-time job at K-State. He played in 20 games, including six starts, over four seasons.



