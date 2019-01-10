Is TCU a favorite to land Jalen Hurts? Oddsmakers think so. But who else is in contention?

TCU is in pursuit of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The Frogs are hopeful the possible grad transfer makes visits to their campus soon.





Hurts would immediately turn TCU into contenders for a Big 12 title.

TCU is among the favorites to land Hurts, too, according to odds released by BetDSI.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

TCU is +500 along with UCLA. The University of Houston, which just hired Dana Holgorsen and is near Hurts’ hometown of Channelview, is the favorites at +150.

Arizona, coached by former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, has the next best odds at +300. But Arizona returns Khalil Tate at QB.

Maryland, which hired Alabama’s Mike Locksley as its next coach, is at +400.

Then it’s TCU and UCLA. Oklahoma has long odds at +2000.

But TCU is a contender and rightfully so. The Frogs bring back much of their offensive line and have playmakers in WRs Jalen Reagor and Taye Barber, as well as RBs Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua.

TCU is all-in it’s pursuit and have some of the top recruiters in the country. Co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper landed Cam Newton when he was an assistant at Auburn, and Sonny Cumbie has brought in high-end QBs such as Kenny Hill, Justin Rogers and Max Duggan.

Does TCU have enough to pull off another big-time recruit? Stay tuned.